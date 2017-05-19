As its name suggests, the easy-to-drink Cosmopolitan cocktail (vodka, Cointreau, lime juice, cranberry juice) is widely seen as a concoction best enjoyed in urban metropolises like New York City. But one bar in Nashville, TN has created a version more suited to country life.

“With the recent $15.5 million transformation of Union Station Hotel in October 2016, along with the transition Nashville has undergone to an ‘It City’ in the national spotlight, a new play on a classic cocktail felt like a natural fit,” says Pandora Elferdink, bartender at Carter’s in Union Station. “Taking something that everyone knows and that so many enjoy and putting a modern and local spin on it was a fun opportunity.”

Get the recipe for the bourbon-based version below.

COUNTRYPOLITAN

1.5 oz. Belle Meade Bourbon

.5 oz. Fresh lime juice

.5 oz. Demerara syrup

.5 oz. Grand Marnier

Lime garnish

Instructions:

Add first four ingredients to shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a well-chilled rocks glass. Express and garnish with lime.