Room Request! The Confidante

While The Confidante Miami Beach has only been open for less than a year, to enter the property is to get a taste of Miami in it’s most classic form. The full-on immersion into Art Deco extravagance feels like a walking Lana Del Rey video complete with dripping chandeliers, banana leaf prints and gold galore. Situated in the “Mid-Beach” area, where Collins Avenue is just a bit quieter, the beachfront property is a break from reality in the midst of it all.

The nostalgic ambiance continues poolside, where you can lounge in adorable striped cabanas by day and enjoy fresh pressed cocktails at Nina’s House on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Helmed by Chef Richard Hales, Nina’s is an actual 1930’s-era home which was moved to the property. For dining inside, Chef Hales’ just-opened Bird & Bone offers Southern-style fare in the hotel lobby, while Chef Dale Talde’s onsite outpost is a complete 180 degree change of pace. Talde, known for appearing on Bravo’s Top Chef, serves asian-inspired cuisine late into the night among graffiti-inspired decor.

Here, we asked The Confidante’s Brad Cirino to fill us in on the property’s best rooms.

The most requested room:

Our most requested rooms are always our ocean front rooms. People come to our destination to get out of the [bad] weather, and everybody always comes looking for a room with a view. We have one suite in particular called The Miranda, which overlooks our backyard and gives you the opportunity to become the life of the party, overlooking some of the events we have going on at the property.

What makes it so special?

Really what makes the room so special is the terrace, and the way it wraps around the easternmost part of the property, closest to the water and overlooking the pools. Also it has really high ceilings which is nice.

The rate:

It depends on the season. In season or for special events it can go for as much as $5,000, and out of season it can go as low as $1,000 a night.

Celebrity guests:

While I’m not going to divulge names of people that have stayed here in the interest of privacy, I will tell you that we have celebrity brand ambassadors of the hotel. Justise Winslow of the Miami Heat is a hotel property ambassador and he comes to the hotel from time to time, for both guest interaction as well as staff interaction.

Your personal favorite:

In terms of a guest room, we do have some oceanfront king rooms with tremendous balconies that are beautiful, that face due east, that have lounge chairs out on them so you can come explore the sun and the ocean without having to get down to the boardwalk, so I’d put that in my category of my favorite room. But my personal favorite room in the hotel actually happens to not be a guest room. There’s a room in the hotel called the Crown Room, which was actually built, initially, as a bar. The décor in the room and the chandeliers, the way the light comes through, it’s just a beautiful, beautiful room. It’s kind of a multi-purpose room that we can use as a bar—we’ve done special events in there, we always use it for meetings and events, or welcome receptions, or for social events.

Fun fact:

The hotel originally opened in 1940. At the time the, the northernmost part of the tower was the tallest building in Miami for a while. In fact it has a radio tower in the top of it.