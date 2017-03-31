Next week, golf fans will turn their attention to Augusta, Georgia, where the famous Masters Tournament will decide the next golfer to don the coveted green jacket. A four-time recipient of this prize, Arnold Palmer, is equally (if not more) famous for a refreshing namesake drink composed of lemonade and iced tea, so it’s fitting that Dixie Vodka has created a boozy version in honor of the upcoming championship tournament.

“This cocktail, a riff on Palmer’s iconic drink, was made for spring in the American South. It’s a staple of the season, whether relaxing at home or on the 19th hole,” says Matti Anttila, CEO and Founder of Grain & Barrel Spirits, the Charleston, South Carolina-based company behind Dixie Vodka.

THE CLUBHOUSE COOLER

1 bottle Dixie Mint Vodka

4 cups lemonade

4 cups water

1 cup sugar

12 tea bags for iced tea

Fresh mint sprigs

8 lemon slices

Bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Remove from the heat and add in tea bags. Let tea bags steep for 5 minutes, then remove. Stir in one cup of sugar until dissolved. Pour tea, lemonade, and Dixie Mint Vodka into preferred punch serving bowl. Add additional 3 quarts of water and stir together. Muddle handful of mint leaves in a separate bowl and add to punch ingredients. Cover and chill until cool. Fill mason jars with ice and pour in tea. Garnish with mint sprig and lemon slice. Sit back and enjoy!