The Best Hairstyles To Match Your Wedding Neckline

You found your dream dress and your glitzy jewels to match, but the final touch to complete your bridal ensemble, after applying your totally glowy makeup, is the ever-so-crucial hairstyle. It’s difficult to decide what your do will look like while considering major details such as up or down and what will last through the tears, hugs and of course, the dancing. Besides the longevity of the style, one must consider a collective look, which is why the hair has to complement the dress.

With help of Linet K., celebrity hair stylist and colorist, we’ve rounded up three seemingly effortless hairstyles that will enhance your bridal garb no matter the neckline. Linet, a Los Angeles native, currently resides in Beverly Hills and travels between East and West coasts to deliver her coveted hair styling for celebrities and influencers alike. Linet focuses on enhancing the natural beauty of each clients’ features. She specializes in all types of hair color and is well known for her artistry in sun-kissed balayage and perfectly blended color, cuts and extensions. See below for Linet’s top tips for your perfect wedding day tresses.

1. “Partial backless or completely backless dresses look best with an up-do or low-side pony in order to show off the back of the dress as the statement area.”

Courtesy of @balayagebylinet

2. “Glamorous or dramatic gowns with lots of details and embellishments on the neckline look best with pulled back romantic dos to match the vavavoom and glamor of the dress. Pulling the hair away allows us to focus on the details.”

3. “Bohemian or more casual dresses with strapless or sweetheart necklines look amazing with beachy down-do’s with soft romantic waves.”