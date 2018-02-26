When people are a BFD in the culinary world—BFD as in a “big fucking deal”—you’ll easily know they are one given two qualifiers. First, they’re recognized by the James Beard Foundation in some capacity. And second, they’ve landed a spot on the Netflix series Chef’s Table. American Chef Nancy Silverton falls under both categories, nevermind her string of accolades and achievements (she’s also the chef and co-owner of Mozza Restaurant Group).

And next up for Silverton? Something chopped… and not the show.

Sweetgreen just announced its partnership with the chef for the custom-created “Nancy’s Chopped Salad,” and the recipe itself is inspired by Silverton’s Cal-Ital (California, Italian), laidback-but-elevated style of cooking. The recipe features organic salami, pickled celery, dried oregano, and shaved parmesan, tossed in with crisp romaine, kale, onion, cucumber, juicy tomato and protein-dense chickpeas. As a culinary purist, Silverton values the quality of ingredients above all else, which marks a significant parallel to her collaboration with sweetgreen, which is known for serving locally-sourced, sustainable, and whole ingredients.

“Nancy’s Chopped Salad” will be available at sweetgreen locations nationwide starting March 1st, 2018 through the end of May 2018.

Main Image Courtesy of sweetgreen