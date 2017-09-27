Susan Flaga, co-owner of Logan Square salon Sparrow, recently launched Sparrow for Everyone, a line of eco-friendly, Tavi Gevinson–approved essential oils. In addition to a healthy dose of aromatherapy, here’s where the oils expert goes to unwind.

Cup of Joe: Ipsento is tiny, no frills, and has amazing coffee. They do their own roasting, and make signature lattes that will flip your lid. Plus, I always hear some indie rock band that I loved in my twenties while I’m there.

Power Lunch: Though my husband’s restaurant Parson’s Chicken and Fish is famous for fried hush puppies and Negroni slushies, you can easily pull off a healthy lunch. The giant patio has the best, relaxed vibe.

Retail Therapy: Asrai Garden is stunning. While technically a flower shop, this slightly gothic, not-too-feminine space has so much more: fine jewelry, apothecary, purses—you name it.

Don’t Miss: It took entertaining out-of-towners to get me to be touristy in my own town, and the Chicago Architecture Foundation River Cruise was my first stop. Take the twilight cruise—you will not be disappointed.