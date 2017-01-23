Following through with resolutions get more difficult the deeper we get into 2017. Committing to Sober January is not for everyone, so we’ve uncovered the latest trend that will remove the guilt trip that follows a boozy night out with friends.

Superfood cocktails allow you to indulge in tasty drinks while forgoing the extra sugar and empty calories of a traditional appletini. They utilize the restorative elements of healthy foods to create delicious libations that won’t break your New Year’s resolutions.

We caught up with expert mixologist Brad Stanton from the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver, Canada to give us the rundown on his favorite superfood cocktail and the benefits that go along with it.

What are some of the perks that go along with consuming superfood cocktails?

BS: Superfood cocktails leverage the nutrient-rich characteristics and natural flavors of health foods to create unique and exciting beverages that can be enjoyed in a social setting. From pomegranates and blueberries to less conventional ingredients such as Greek yogurt and avocado, superfoods add a delicious and nutritious component to any cocktail.

Do you notice a change immediately after drinking a superfood cocktail compared to your standard appletini?

BS: It depends on the superfood cocktail but certainly in some cases drinks produce an immediate effect. The way we perceive taste is heavily influenced by environmental factors including our expectations after selecting a drink on a cocktail menu. Physically, the benefits derived from superfoods vary and may have more subtle effects depending on the potency of the ingredient. In the case of the Turmeric Fizz, I’ve had many guests say they feel energetic and uplifted after drinking!

What are your favorite ingredients to use?

BS: There are so many superfoods out there to pick from! Some of my favorites (in no particular order) include astragalus, cayenne pepper, matcha green tea, blueberries, almonds, coconut and even pure maple syrup, which is packed with antioxidants. In the future, I would love to use spirulina in a cocktail!

Can you create a superfood cocktail in your own kitchen?

BS: Yes, anyone can make a superfood cocktail at home—all you need is the proper ingredients, a little creativity and your spirit of choice.

What are the highlights of your drink of choice; The Turmeric Fizz?

BS: The Turmeric Fizz is an effervescent juggernaut that glows a bright and vibrant orange color. The drink not only invigorates the palate with poignant spice notes, but provides drinkers with antioxidants, antibacterial agents and anti-inflammatory characteristics derived from the turmeric.

What are your suggestions for people just dipping their toes into this trend?

BS: I encourage people to dive right in! Engage with experts at health food stores, do some research online and head to your local market to pick up some ingredients to experiment with. Using your senses of taste and smell, try and “understand” the flavor profile of the superfood and think about how it would work in a cocktail. Most importantly though, have fun with it!