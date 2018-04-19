Sitting in the vibrant SoMA district of San Francisco, the St. Regis is a sleek getaway with an artful address. The Museum of African Diaspora is located within the hotel and the San Francisco Museum of modern art is next door. After a day at the museum, book a treatment at the 9,000-square-foot Remede Spa, followed by a swim at the heated infinity lap pool with expansive views of the city.

We spoke with the hotel’s General Manager Toni Knorr to find out more.

The most requested room:

The most requested room would probably be the Metropolitan Suite, the size and residential feel appeal to our guests.

What makes it so special:

The footprint of the hotel is smaller and more residential in nature. Our guests love this overall contemporary design, but the main feature is the calming nature of the design palate with our very large guestroom windows. They bring you closer to the outdoors and to a feeling of relaxation. Our bathtubs are incredible – extra-long and deep for the ultimate soak.

The rate:

It’s priced at $1,500.

Your personal favorite:

Our suites are all great… very difficult to decide on one favorite. I guess that’s like choosing among your children! Our Presidential Suite looks and feels like a luxurious apartment downtown, and boasts spectacular views of the coastal hills and Yerba Buena Gardens. The suite is “comfy” with a wonderful modern esthetic. The most impressive aspect of the Presidential Suite is that with a booking, guests are will have a personal St. Regis Signature Butler during their entire stay. The suite also has a butler’s pantry with a subzero refrigerator, a large office for our business travelers to utilize, and a large walk-in closet.

The rate:

$17,000 for the Presidential Suite

Fun facts:

We’ve had cars lifted (magically) up 4 floors and placed on our Yerba Buena Terrace for client events. The comment is always, “How did this get up here?”

We offer complimentary car service in a silver 2015 Flying Spur Bentley each evening to chauffeur guests throughout the city

Our location is surrounded by art. The Museum of African Diaspora is within our building and the newly renovated SFMoMA is right next door; art is a big part of our culture. The hotel has three public art installations: Minna Street Fountain, Williams Building Mural, and Residences Porte Cochere mobile.