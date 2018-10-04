24 Hours With Megan Roup

View the gallery

Originally from Santa Barbara, California, you probably recognize professional dancer and model-favorite Megan Roup from your Instagram feed—she has, after all, just come off from training with the likes of Victoria’s Secret models Shanina Shaik and Elsa Hosk…not to mention several private sessions with the founder of clothing line SomethingNavy and mega-influencer Arielle Charnas. Those videos garnered just over a cool 200,000 views, and counting. Although Roup has become a fitness guru on Instagram thanks to collaborations with the workout video platform obé and a newly announced campaign with Amazon Fashion, her original claim to fame comes in the form of dance. More specifically, aerobic dance mixed with sliders and light (but deadly) weights.

The classically trained artist and former NBA dancer combined her background in dance and passion for fitness to create The Sculpt Society in 2017. At first, she taught the non-stop, cardio blast of a class at boutique fitness studios like Studio B (retailer Bandier’s standalone fitness studio) and Project by Equinox, Equinox’s exclusive standalone studio in the Big Apple and the class’s original home. Now, the class has been formally added to the Equinox class roster and has exclusively launched at eight New York City Equinox locations, including Equinox SoHo and Brookfield Place this August, with additional locations planned for the remainder of the year.

As far as fitness instructors go in New York City, and across the board, Roup is one to watch. And that means her schedule is as hectic as you’d imagine. Ahead, follow along as she takes us through a day in her life.

Image Credit: Instagram.com