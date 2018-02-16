See Nicky Hilton’s Motherhood-Inspired Collab

Since marrying banking heir James Rothschild in 2015, Nicky Hilton Rothschild has split her time between Manhattan and the Hamptons. And if her roots as the 2000s’ foremost heiress-cum-handbag designer shine through in her Noho penthouse—cosmopolitan, compact and covetable—her summer home in Southampton could signify her more recent design endeavors—namely, the “Mommy & Me” spring collection for resort wear brand Tolani.

Launched yesterday, the collection emphasizes print-forward blouses and dresses inspired by Hilton’s year-and-a-half-old mini-me Lily-Grace. “I love being able to design pieces for my daughter Lily-Grace, and she’s loving all of them,” says Hilton. “It’s always been my dream to do something like this.”

While Hilton is no stranger to twinning, the collection – comprised of match-able adult and child-sized pieces – is a far cry from the voluminous uniforms that defined Paris and Nicky’s fairytale-esque upbringing. The breezy silk and (kid-friendly) modal fabrics and ornamental designs, true to the San Diego-based Tolani’s beachy aesthetic, are more tailored for a stress-free beach trip than a cotillion ball.

Hilton’s beach destination of choice is Southampton, to which she will soon decamp along with James, Lily-Grace, and newborn Teddy. Here’s where you might find the Hilton Rothschild clan rocking their matching prints.

Cup of Joe: Sant Ambroeus. I adore hot Italian coffee.

Power Lunch: You can’t beat the grilled cheese and fries at Sip ‘n Soda.

Cocktail Hour: My porch.

Retail Therapy: Book Hampton for reading. Juice Press for smoothies. Catena’s for sandwiches. White’s Apothecary for lotions and potions. The Southampton Antiques Center for fun bits and bobs.

Field Trip: Farm stand hopping. Babinski’s for pies and dip. Green Thumb for organic fruit and vegetables. Round Swamp Farm for fried chicken and guacamole. Milk Pail for fresh cider and donuts. The list goes on.

Date Night: Shippy’s in Southampton. It has the most delicious food and cozy vibe. Most of the waitresses have been there for decades. You’ll also never see anyone you know. It’s a total locals spot.