Get your holiday shopping done at an exclusive luxury pop-up shop, The Best of Holiday Cheer, by Saks Fifth Avenue. The store will be open for a limited time in two cities, at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Battery Park and at The Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia. The pop-up features exclusive gifts from favorite brands such as Fendi, Saint Laurent, Bond No. 9, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Mark Cross, Edie Parker, Fitbit and more.

The pop-up allows you to shop like a celebrity, with exclusive services usually reserved for the most VIP clientele. For example, Saks Fifth Avenue representatives at the main store location in Philadelphia are happy to FaceTime with shoppers to help them find exactly what they are looking for and deliver it to the pop-up.

Saks Fifth Avenue’s Best of Holiday Cheer at Battery Park is open on December 8, from 10am-7pm. The Philadelphia location is open until Christmas Day, every Thursday-Sunday, 10am-7pm.