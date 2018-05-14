View the gallery

It’s no surprise that the world is buzzing in anticipation of the upcoming royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, slated to take place on May 19 at the Windsor Castle in London. But don’t fret, because even if your invitation got lost in the mail, hotels right here in the States have you covered. Fanatics hoping to observe the momentous matrimony won’t need to worry about traveling across the pond to commemorate the grand affair. These stateside hotels have been hard at work planning unforgettable experiences in honor of the big day. From stunning English-inspired inns to over-the-top packages, here’s how you can celebrate like royalty. Click through the gallery above for a peak inside our top five favorite royal retreats.