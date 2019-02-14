Room Request! Zero George

As quaint as Charleston, South Carolina proves to be, there is an equally as picturesque hotel to match. Despite its obvious charm, it’s difficult to label Zero George. The check-in desk is set within the original carriage house kitchen, making your first impression of the hotel beyond adorably authentic. Instead of a traditional hotel, staying at Zero George kind of feels like a family member’s estate, where there are only familiar faces, cobblestone courtyards leading to private verandas and possibly the tastiest assortment of morning biscuits Charleston has to offer.

Beyond the luxury boutique B&B atmosphere, Zero George is centrally located in a spirited foodie-centric city where there is no shortage of five star restaurants and critically acclaimed watering holes. Borrow a couple of bikes onsite and head out for the day, but if you opt for a Zero Restaurant + Bar reservation later on, save room. You won’t want to leave a crumb on any of the seven courses you taste from two-time winner of Food Network’s Chopped and Chopped Champions Chef Vinson Petrillo. Zero George also offers an intimate two-hour cooking class twice a day.

Keep reading for a complete guide to the most requested room, as well as an inside look at the 19th century history waiting to be discovered at Zero George, from Front Desk Manager Alexandra Dunlop.

What’s the most requested room?

Our most requested rooms are the Garden Suites, which are located in the original carriage house (c.1804) and feature a living parlor, a separate study area, a king bedroom, custom furnishings, a mini-bar with a Nespresso coffee machine and a stocked mini-refrigerator. The Garden Suites each have one king bed and a pull-out sofa bed. A hand-laid marble and tile shower, marble countertops and handcrafted armoire accentuate the European-style bathroom. A fully furnished oyster shell garden courtyard affords a secluded outdoor sitting area. Classic architectural elements including heart pine floors and period millwork can be found throughout the suite. We only have two of these so we recommend booking well in advance!

What makes it so special?

They are so special because of their location in the original, historic carriage house, which is one of five buildings that comprise our hotel. However, the décor is very modern and understated, so it’s a beautiful blend of old and the new.

What is the rate?

Our rates fluctuate year round, but our best available rates are always available on our website: zerogeorge.com.

Which room is your personal favorite?

My personal favorite room is our Anson Suite. Not only is it more private as one of our only two rooms located on the top floor of the main home, but it features high ceilings and the most private veranda on the property, as well as an additional parlor room adjacent to the king bedroom. The fully furnished veranda affords a secluded outdoor sitting area with limited views of Charleston harbor.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

Two of our five historic homes that make up Zero George are not original to the property and were actually picked up and moved here in the early 1980’s from the nearby Calhoun St. (just a few blocks away). Similar to the original homes, they both date back to the early 19th century.