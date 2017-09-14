Entering the swanky Virgin Hotel Chicago you are transported to another era. The retro décor, all accentuated with a pop of iconic Virgin-red coloring, is reminiscent of the 1950s but the level of sophistication and luxury is just out of this world. Located in downtown Chicago, just a few steps from the Magnificent Mile, the old Art Deco-style building still harbors many of its original characteristics, adding that much more personality to the property. With a rooftop bar and lounge, restaurant and a ground-level coffee and wine bar, guests will always be entertained.

Here, Jermaine Anderson, General Manager of Virgin Hotels Chicago, tells us about the most requested room and what makes this downtown hotel the perfect stay for your next trip to the Windy City.

What’s the most requested room?

Our Grand Chamber Corner Suites.

What makes it so special?

We call our rooms chambers because they actually consist of multiple rooms. The Grand Chamber Corner Suites were created with two lifestyle-focused rooms, The Dressing Room and The Sleeping Lounge. The two rooms are separated by a sliding set of privacy doors. The Corner Suites provide extra space and privacy, which definitely sets these chambers apart from the rest. And of course, the views are unparalleled!

What is the rate?

Rates for the Grand Chamber Corner Suites start at $350/per night, depending on the season.

What room is your personal favorite?

All of our chambers are designed with such thought and care, but my favorite would have to be Sir Richard’s Flat, where Sir Richard Branson stays when he’s in town. It’s a 770-square-foot suite on our Penthouse Floor with a great bar for entertaining, spacious bathroom with claw foot tub and, of course, our famous Lounge Bed.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

Virgin Hotels Chicago used to be the Old Dearborn Bank. So I love seeing our modern décor within these historic walls and ceilings–the contrast really works. In every one of our chambers, guests can experience our ergonomically designed Lounge Beds, personal Smeg mini-refrigerators with street prices, perfectly lit vanities and rainfall shower heads.