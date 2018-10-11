Room Request! Villa Marie Saint-Barth

Nothing quite exudes the glitz and glamour of a luxury island vacation like St. Barths. From flying in on a private chartered plane to holing up at one of the island’s super exclusive properties, those who come to St. Barths are the power players. Enter in the perfect retreat for said players; Villa Marie Saint-Barth. Nestled in the mountains with sweeping views of the Ocean, everything about this resort is private and exclusive, perfect for the discerning guest. Below, we talk to its fabulous owner, Madame Sibuet, about what makes the hotel so special.

What’s the average nightly rate?

Rates for Bungalows start from 350€ to 2,400€ and Villas from 1,500€ to 4,200€.

What makes the property so special?

We always treat guests as we would someone we invite into our home, offering personal service and attention in our signature style, a mix of colonial chic and playful gypset bohemian design. The location is also quite ideal, the hotel is nestled high in the hills of Colombier providing privacy and the most spectacular views over Flamands Bay and the whole island of St Barths but its still conveniently just a few minutes away to St Jean and Gustavia.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

When we start working on a hotel, the project’s goal is to always complement the destination and directly link back to the destination’s origin or the history of the building. If the building already exists, then we review its history. For Villa Marie Saint-Barth, we acquired an old building, formerly Francois Plantation hotel, so we wanted to keep the originality and authenticity of its location. We pulled inspiration from the base of the décor to the place and its history to keep the ambiance and style already present. For example, we have kept in place its traditional design and its original fixtures and colonial, plantation-style furnishings such as the wooden slat shutters, which opens to a view of lush vegetation and gardens. We also kept the tables made of local wood and open armchairs with carved woodwork, which holds the Caribbean spirit. We then evolve and elevate the design further with more modern details bringing it to a stylish gypset and bohemian level, with elegance.

What’s your personal favorite room?

Either the two bedroom Villa Colombier or Villa Flamands. Both are set high up on the hill offering stunning views of over the island, not to mention they have their own private swimming pools. The decor is eclectic take on mid century modern design with a framed Slim Aarons photograph, and a vintage Audoux Minet buffet table. It’s a charming mix of luxury and a cheeky nod to the past.

What’s one more fun fact about the property?

The former Francois Plantation hotel had been abandoned for some time and I found old books in the hotel’s library that served as inspiration of traditional West Indies design that I incorporated into the look of Villa Marie St Barth. I also sourced key pieces of furniture and art from my travels around the world in countries like India, Bali, Peru, and South Africa that are used throughout the hotel.