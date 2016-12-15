For some New York City visitors, location is the top priority when selecting a hotel. For others, it’s luxe amenities, design, or a cozy bar. And sometimes, you come across a hotel that checks every box; The Viceroy Central Park is that hotel. With its close proximity to and sweeping views of Central Park, The Viceroy is ideal for first-time visitors or those seeking a peaceful oasis within their city escape.

Inside, the hotel’s rooms were designed by Roman and Williams, inspired by the golden age of travel. We love the touches of leather and wood, marble bathrooms, and brass details. Plus, guests can enjoy amenities like a ridiculously comfortable bed, a Beats by Dr. Dre™ sound system, and spa products by Roil and Natura Bisse.

Be sure to spend some time at both the hotel’s restaurant, Kingside Restaurant, as well as the rooftop bar, Gerber Group’s The Roof. Chef Marc Murphy created a new American menu filled with hearty dishes like Pan-Roasted Scallops with winter squash, parsnips, and almonds, Ricotta Cavatelli with black truffle and brown butter, and a decadent caramel pudding for dessert, complete with bourbon whipped cream and a pretzel crumble, of course. After dinner, head upstairs to Gerber Group’s The Roof, a cozy space outfitted with heat lamps in the winter and cushy seating. Sip on a classic or unique house-crafted cocktail while taking in the incredible midtown views.

We talked with Sean Lynch, the Area Director of Sales and Marketing about the most requested room at the Viceroy Central Park.

The most requested room:

The most requested room is the one bedroom Viceroy Park suite.

What makes it so special?

It’s an incredible room. It has a large living space, comfortable bedroom, and a spacious marble bathroom (with a walk-in rainfall shower!). Most guests love the porthole in the bathroom – it’s a birds-eye view into the outside world. Plus, the spectacular views of the city and Central Park from both the living room and bedroom are hard to beat.

The rate:

It ranges from $495 in the low season to $1295 in high season.

Your personal favorite:

This one is easy! Suite 57, which is our version of the Presidential Suite. It has the feel of a New York apartment, with the most amazing, unobstructed views of Central Park. The two bedroom suite takes over the whole front of the building on the 28th floor and has “the sexiest bathroom in the city.” Its voyeuristic views have to be experienced to be believed.

Celebrity guests:

It’s our policy not to disclose celebrity guests who have stayed with us, but we can share who’s been spotted at The Roof, a gorgeous lounge and outdoor terrace located on the 29th floor of the hotel. We’ve welcomed Nick Jonas, Adriana Lima, Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway, The Clooney’s and more!

Fun fact:

The hotel is designed to evoke the golden age of travel: there are portholes in bathroom, steamer trunk inspired chaises in guest rooms, and The Roof feels like a cruise ship lounge. You’ll be able to see these touches throughout the hotel the second you step in the door!