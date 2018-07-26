With soaring ceilings, airy architecture, and regal color scheme of crisp white hues and cool aquatic tones, The Royal Suites at TRS Yucatán couldn’t be more aptly named. The sprawling property, nestled in a lush green enclave on the Riviera Maya, was unveiled in late 2017 after completing a multi-million dollar renovation, which spared no expense or detail. There are glittering pools and beaches abound amidst the property’s numerous buildings, all together, the property houses 454 guest rooms. It sounds easy to get lost on the winding paths that run between them, but with the resort’s app, golf carts and other conveniences are minutes away at the touch of a button (and for everything else, there’s your round-the-clock personal butler).

Upon checking into TRS Yucatán, my butler was among my very first touch points. After escorting me to my room, setting up my customized room scent, walking me through the room’s tech-forward bells and whistles, and ensuring that I had everything I needed for the moment, he turned me loose to explore my surroundings. I made a beeline for the pool beneath my balcony—the plush California king would have to wait until later.

Needless to say, TRS Yucatán is beyond charming both inside confines of your guest room and out. Here, we ask Jacques De Paep, Commercial Director of North America for Palladium Hotel Group which room type is the most highly coveted at the brand’s premier (and most romantic) property—read on for an exclusive look inside.

What’s the most requested room at TRS Yucatán?

The TRS Yucatán Hotel, which is owned by Palladium Hotel Group, is an adults only all-inclusive, so it’s no surprise that our most requested room is our Romance Bungalow.

What makes that room type so special?

As stunning as they are sensual, the Romance Bungalows each feature a spectacular vaulted ceiling, a hydromassage tub, and a large terrace complete with a hammock and daybed – perfect for relaxing and enjoying each other’s company. They overlook the lake, and guests get their own canoe for exploring. Finally, each Romance Bungalow features an outdoor Mayan shower for the ultimate exotic experience.

What is the rate?

The average rate starts around $500 per night.

What makes the property as a whole special?

All TRS Hotels (there’s also the TRS Turquesa Hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and the TRS Coral Hotel in Costa Mujeres, Mexico, which will open in November) offer “Infinite Indulgence.” It’s a concept above and beyond an all-inclusive—we want to please you with no limits. Guests have a personal butler at their disposal 24/7. The butler can draw a bubble bath in your room when you return from dinner, arrange a private yoga lesson for two on the beach, or even customize the spirits offered in your room. This, coupled with luxurious facilities and the splendor of the Riviera Mayan beach, makes the TRS Yucatan Hotel a magnificent place to get away.

What’s the most essential item on the room service menu?

For a quiet, romantic evening in, there’s really nothing better than ordering paella de mariscos para 2 personas—that’s seafood paella for two—and enjoying it on the terrace with a glass of sparkling wine. You can even indulge with lobster on the room service menu.

Your personal favorite dining experience at TRS?

Helios Beach Club is not to be missed. It’s inspired by the famous beach clubs of Ibiza (where Palladium Hotel Group is headquartered), and offers indoor and outdoor dining with the Caribbean Sea just steps away.

Tell us a few fun facts about the property.

The property was completely renovated in late 2017, which not only enhanced the facilities but added innovative technology features as well. For example, instead of having to carry a room key, guests wear a waterproof wristband, and guests can do everything from ordering room service to customizing their pillow selection via our mobile app or the TV in their room. Another fun fact: In addition to the three-tiered infinity pool, the hotel also has a unique seawater pool. It’s literally carved out of the Caribbean Sea, and it’s like swimming in the sea, but with the relaxation and protection of swimming in a pool.