Room Request! The Wigwam, Arizona

Just a stone’s throw from Phoenix across the Agua Fria River, a sprawling desert resort steeped in history serves as one of the most sought-after destinations in the Southwest. Once a lodging complex owned by Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company designed to house up to 24 guests (mainly its cotton ranch suppliers), The Wigwam has since grown to a 331-room property complete with three world-class golf courses totaling 54 holes, three swimming pools, nine tennis courts, a newly-opened spa spanning 26,000 square feet, and more. Read on as Martin Greenwood, Vice President, Managing Director, and General Manager of The Wigwam lends some insight on the century-old property’s most coveted room.

What’s the most requested room at Wigwam?

The Oasis Suite!

What makes that room type so special?

Everything! While the size of the Oasis Suite is perfect for all, it’s more secluded from the rest of the rooms on property, which offers guests a sense of being in a desert oasis right from their patio or balcony. My personal favorite part of the suites is that they sit on the west side of the property, meaning that the sunset views are absolutely stunning and a not to be missed event for visitors.

What is the rate?

Between $129 and $400 nightly, depending on the season.

What makes the property as a whole special?

While our facilities provide endless enjoyment for all and our history runs deep, what truly makes this resort so special is the staff. Our dedicated team puts their passion and excitement for the resort into everything they do, and it shows. The entire team embraces the resort’s rich history and celebrates it every day. It’s committed people like our longest-standing employee, Red’s Bar & Grill host Jesse Davis, who has been on staff for 48 years, that keep our guests (both locals and travelers alike) coming back time and time again.

What are some interesting or lesser-known facts about The Wigwam’s history?

This year marks the centennial anniversary of its Organization House–the resort’s first building on property–as well as the 90th anniversary of the resort’s official opening in 2019, The Wigwam was originally established as housing for Goodyear Tire & Rubber executives who oversaw cotton farmers in 1918. Today, the Organization House still stands and is an integral part of the rest of the property. Our ties to the U.S. military also run deep. During WWI when tires were crucial and the United States was in short supply of cotton, Goodyear Tire’s production of cotton assisted with the war efforts. In WWII, The Wigwam established Luke Airfield, a subsequent part of Luke Airforce Base which housed additional military personnel and troops. Today, our ties to LAFB remain an integral part of our ethos.

One lesser-known fact (and perhaps one of my favorite things about The Wigwam) is that the Organization House’s window frames have a very distinct pattern, and it of course ties back to its roots. The pattern is the actual patented tire tread of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company that was in production in 1918.

What’s your personal favorite dining experience at The Wigwam?

While the property boasts three dining outlets that truly cater to all appetites–from the pickiest toddler tagging along on a family escape to a couple looking to enjoy an elevated farm-to-table experience with a laid back atmosphere–one of my favorite experiences are the resort’s monthly Wine Dinner Series. In collaboration with wineries throughout the Phoenix area and beyond (including Truchard Vineyards, Duckhorn Vineyards, and more), guests can enjoy a four-course meal featuring a personally curated menu crafted by chefs on-site along with a selection of wines to complement each bite.

I am also really excited for another dining experience that is back by popular demand called the Beer Dinner Series. Similar to our Wine Dinner Series, The Wigwam will be highlighting a variety of breweries and how a selection of brews can be perfectly paired with chef creations on-property. Side note: beer lovers NEED to try the Wigwam Ale, an exclusive brew by Four Peaks Brewery that is a seemingly perfect beer for all with an earthy, floral aroma and a hint of caramel malt.

Tell us a few fun facts about the property.

There are so many, but I’ll try to share some of my favorites. Firstly, The Wigwam is the only resort in AZ with 54 holes of championship golf; also, our new spa, LeMonds – Aveda Salon and Spa features 15 treatment rooms, all named after different bodies of water in Arizona. Also, one of our conference rooms is named after our second longest-standing employee, Jay Ozanne. The room was renamed in January 2018 when Jay celebrated his 40th anniversary with the property; Jay is one of our Senior Convention Services Managers here so renaming the meeting room after him was a perfect fit.