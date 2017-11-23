Owned by the Gates family of Stonington, Connecticut, the eight-room Spicer Mansion estate has been given a top-down renovation to become Mystic, Connecticut’s first small luxury property. The revamped 1853 Sea Captain’s home (formerly owned by Captain Elihu Spicer) now boasts such modern amenities as king size Duxiana mattresses, Matouk linens, a BMW Series 7 house car for guests’ use and a restaurant featuring decadent tasting menu options.

Whether you’re relaxing in one of the grand salons or taking in the widow’s walk on the fourth floor (the Belvedere room boasts the highest viewing point in Mystic), you’ll be wowed by the original woodworking and parquet wood floors amongst other special details. One of the hotel’s signature features is Room No. 9, a speakeasy lounge hidden behind a bookcase, featuring craft cocktails and bar fare in a clubby, members-and-hotel-guest-only setting. The property has played host to politicians, judges, celebrities and Wall Street tycoons as it offers total privacy (buyouts are always an option too!).

We spoke with owner Brian Gates to see what makes the property so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Room number three, The Spicer Suite on the second floor.

What makes it so special?

This was Mrs. Spicer’s Bedroom and spans over 850 square feet. It features an all-glass and wood sunroom and sitting area for eight people. This room is ideal for newlyweds or high-end travelers.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

This room is $850 per night.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Its former owner Spicer was a Sea Captain from Brooklyn. He maintained the Spicer Mansion as his home away from home.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Magellan is the smallest but it was Captain Spicer’s son’s room and is the most affordable room at $370 per night.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The entire Mansion is unique. The painted ceiling done by Mrs. Spicer which is a work of art, along with all the handcrafted plaster finishes. Throughout the hotel, you will also find pineapples (the pineapple is a sign of hospitality) like the original stained glass windows above the front door. When returning from long voyages at sea, Captain Spicer would put a spear with a pineapple in the front of the house to welcome friends and family.