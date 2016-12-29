Like people who have the ability to charm you upon meeting, hotels possess the same power. The Restoration in Charleston, SC is one of those hotels. The property was created for exploring, with five buildings and little surprises around every corner. I could have spent my entire weekend in the hotel’s cozy library, a space decked out with a crackling fireplace and cushy furniture. Each evening, guests convene in the communal space to sip on wine and snack on cheese, or later indulge in Port and just-baked chocolate chip cookies. The Restoration also boasts a lively rooftop restaurant and bar called The Watch, as well as a coffee shop, The Rise, which serves up the very trendy Toby’s Estate coffee and Bellocq teas. Don’t miss the Indigo Pool, an outdoor heated pool with panoramic views of the city, a spot to unwind after visiting the hotel’s Amethyst Spa & Nail Bar.

No detail is overlooked in the hotel’s communal areas, nor the suites, which offer a full kitchenette, bathroom amenities from Beekman 1802, custom photographic displays by artist Gately Williams, and a made-to-order Breakfast Basket curated by The Rise. The rooms’ design follows the hotel’s mission to recreate history, honoring and featuring historical features of the space and the city, but with a modern twist. The Restoration offers a sophisticated, refined experience, but with creativity, modern updates, and plenty of Southern hospitality.

We spoke with one of the hotel’s owners Anders Anderson to get more details about the hotel’s features and the most requested room on the property.

The most requested room:

Room 321, The Luxury Three-Bedroom Suite with Rooftop Terrace

The rate:

$1,299 Sunday through Thursday, and $1,499 Friday and Saturday

What makes this room so special?

There are a variety of aspects that make this room so special. For one, the large glass windows looking out onto the historic streets of Charleston are unbeatable. The large living room area gives ample space, the second floor bedrooms are spectacular, and of course, the exposed brick that is so well known in Charleston really sets this room apart. Not to mention that there’s also a rooftop terrace large enough for a small party. The space is so eclectic and intimate, that every time we stay there we comment to each other how cool it makes you feel being in the space. (Just don’t try and sit on the vintage riding saddles mounted on the wall, please! That has actually happened before).

Your personal favorite?

My personal favorite room is the room right below the three- bedroom – Room 221. It’s a two-bedroom with a full kitchen, large living room and a balcony. What makes it my favorite is how you can open these two huge french doors and walk out onto this incredible balcony space that’s surrounded by the hotel on three sides with the fourth overlooking Wentworth Street. There’s also a glass sunroof that allows you to look down onto the hyphen space that lends itself to a historic Charleston courtyard. Everything about this room is eclectic and is a nod to the old and new of Charleston. There’s two words I would use to describe this suite: “luxuriously cozy.”

Celebrity guests?

We have had several musicians and actors stay with us but would like to keep it confidential as some are repeat guests.

Fun fact:

The hotel has gone through so many different uses. For instance, our retail store called The Port Mercantile was our original lobby, pre-renovation, when we only had 16 rooms and prior to this was a record store. Another fun fact is our photographer who shot our lifestyle photography, Sully Sullivan, actually lived in the historic building before it became a hotel. The building then looked very different from what it does now — he actually did his laundry in a corridor that is now a main guest entrance. I think it’s the history of these buildings that makes them feel so authentic — every flaw and imperfection enhances the experience and sense of connection guests feel while staying with us. Instead of hiding these flaws with paint or stucco, we allow them to have their voice to tell the history of the building.