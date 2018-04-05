Room Request! The Peninsula Beverly Hills

Following a four-month redesign, the five star Southern California outpost Peninsula Beverly Hills has 195 updated guest rooms and activated a new partnership with BMW North America, offering even more luxury to its guests than before. The Peninsula tapped interior designer firm Forchielli Glynn to spearhead the redesign, amplifying the hotel’s signature glamour with new color palettes and enhanced furnishings. The guest rooms are accented with floral-printed drapery, taking cues from the hotel’s lush tropical garden setting, and contemporary linens. With opulent beds, ottomans and bedside furniture, the rooms aim to transport guests to a luxurious pied-à-terre as opposed to a normal hotel.

With the integration of the BMW partnership, guests of The Peninsula Beverly Hills will enjoy the option to cruise around Los Angeles in the latest BMW 7 Series, 5 Series or X5 models during their stay. Or for a truly Beverly Hills experience, allow the hotel to set you up with chauffeur service.

From high-end designs to innovative technology, The Peninsula Beverly Hills creates an exceptional experience for all guests. Below, Scott Berger, Resident Manager of the hotel gives us an inside look at the most requested rooms at the property.

What’s the most requested room?

The Peninsula Beverly Hills is the only AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five Star-rated hotel in Southern California every year since 1993. It’s tough to pick just one popular room type but our Grand Deluxe guestrooms are requested most consistently.

What makes it so special?

Grand Deluxe guestrooms are oversized at 610 square feet, ideal for guests to spread out and create their own home-away-from-home in Beverly Hills. These rooms feature French doors with garden, fountain or residential views, and pull out sofas for lounging.

What is the rate?

$775 per night.

What room is your personal favorite?

I love the Royal Patio Suite because it makes you feel as if you’re staying in a luxurious private residence. The suite is 2250 square feet in size and features a large patio overlooking the villa gardens with the peaceful sounds of fountains trickling in the background. It’s a beautiful setting to relax. And guests who book this suite (or any of the hotel’s elegant suites) are offered the complimentary use of a luxury BMW for the length of their stay.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

With the hotel’s unique flexible check-in/check-out, guests can arrive and depart when it best suits them. If you’re arriving in the morning from Australia exhausted from a long flight, you’re free to check-in early and if you’re arriving for one night late in the evening, we won’t ask you to leave by noon the next day. To take the personalization process a step further we also do monogrammed pillowcases for repeat guests (and even dog towels for those who bring canines).