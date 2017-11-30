The Lodge at Woodloch encompasses 40,000 square feet and features 57 luxuriously-appointed guestrooms and suites. Whether you’re with your partner, friends, family or traveling solo, the year-round destination spa in the Pocono Mountains is a fabulous and restful retreat. Surrounded by 400 acres of woodland and nature trails, the all-inclusive property (alcohol and spa treatments are extra) is quiet (children under 16 are not allowed), comfortable and modern. Enjoy the view of 15-acre Little Lake Teedyuskung from an Adirondack chair on the boardwalk pier or take out a kayak or fish. Mountain biking, archery, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing are also on offer. Indoors, a posh 27-room spa facility features saunas, steam rooms, whirlpools, indoor and outdoor hot tubs and a beautiful indoor pool. From heavenly massages, cleansing facials to pre-natal treatments and energy-based craniosacral therapies, there’s something on the spa menu for everyone. There’s also a hair and nail salon and fitness center with hourl classes like yoga, aerobics, Pilates, T’ai chi and qigong.

The Tree restaurant is where you’ll enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner surrounded by crackling fires and oftentimes live music. Special wine dinners are on offer in the month of November and when the weather warms up, outdoor garden dinners are a draw for visitors and locals alike. A 2 and a half hour drive from New York City makes this destination spa an ideal retreat at any time of year.

We spoke with general manager Robert Baldassari to see what makes the property so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

211 (deluxe veranda king room) or 213 (deluxe room with two double beds) on the second floor (main level).

What makes it so special?

The second floor is the easiest to access (the main level to access the spa and restaurant) and in general, people feel like a Lake View is a better view. Loyal guests request an easy access room that is still close but far enough away from the main hall.

What is the nightly rate/rate range for this room?

The rates change by day of week, season and occupancy levels. Our property is an all-inclusive resort that includes three meals per night staying, fitness and wellness classes, outdoor adventures, cooking classes, art classes and more. The rates start at $269 per person, per night midweek and $409 per person, per night on weekends.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

From celebrities to politicians or authors to philanthropists, the common reaction that guests share after their stay is that they came to find total relaxation and left finding new inspiration.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Room 322 (or 324 if two beds are needed) because it faces the peaceful rock garden waterfall and gets more sunlight than the lake view rooms and when the windows are open, you can hear the sound of water.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

While I love the natural stone and warm-toned woods that give the property a welcoming home-like feel, a design element that always leaves me inspired is the Promise Sculpture that connects the men’s and women’s Retreats to the treatment level. The two-story glass and wood sculpture of flowers in bloom really helps to set the tone as the therapist leads the guest toward their treatment bliss. The sculpture was designed by Jonathan and Evelyn Clowes from New Hampshire and features butternut wood and flowers of Eisen Glass.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Our Indulge Menu, a spa enhancements menu featuring self-administered spa add-ons that can be done in the comfort of your guestroom to get the most out of every moment of your time at the spa. Examples include an exfoliation brush for Dry Brushing—this is a great enhancement to prepare for a body scrub the next day and to get a jump start on the detoxifying benefits of dry brushing and body scrubs. Another example is our Deep Cleansing Ritual for men before the Men’s Facial.

One more fun fact about the property?

Our private lake is a glacial lake and was formed between 12,000-14,000 years ago. Little Lake Teedyuskung is one of only eleven bogs in the state of Pennsylvania that has been named by the National Heritage Program as a place of interest because it is home to several rare plant species (ie: Bog Rosemary, Dwarf Mistletoe, Carnivorous Plants).