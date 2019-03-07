The serene beauty of County Kildare is the perfect backdrop for The K Club, located in the charming village of Straffan just 30 minutes outside of Dublin’s city center. Famed winemaker Hugh Barton built the original property in the early 19th century and modeled it after the style of a classic French chateau. The hotel opened in 1991 after prominent Irish businessman Sir Michael Smurfit took over and under his guidance, the property expanded to include 134 rooms and suites and an Arnold Palmer-designed golf course that became Ireland’s first AA 5 Red Star Hotel, and even hosted the Ryder Cup in 2011.

While golf is one of the main attractions of the resort, The K Club offers many other outdoor pursuits including horseback riding and clay pigeon shooting at nearby Abbeyfield Farm, fishing, kayaking and falconry. Those not brave enough to face the elements can relax in the property’s 20,000 square-foot spa that features an indoor swimming pool with a Jacuzzi and a Hamam. Perhaps it’s most popular and delicious offering is the Irish coffee making demonstration at the hotel’s Vintage Crop Bar (named after Sir Smurfit’s prized racing horse), where guests can learn the tricks to making the traditional Irish drink. Sláinte!

Below, General Manager Michael Davern offers a glimpse inside The K Club.

What is the most requested room?

The room that guests most aspire to stay in is the Imperial Suite.

What makes it so special?

It’s our most luxurious two-bedroom suite and features a private balcony overlooking the River Liffey. It also offers an in-room sauna, fireplace and a spacious dining room where guests can host private dinners.

What is the rate?

Rates begin at €4,000 ($4,892 approximately) per night.

What room is your personal favorite?

My favorite room would be the Presidential Suite East. It’s a tranquil and stylish space that is ideal for families and offers views directly over the center of the gardens.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

No two rooms are alike at The K Club. Each is individually decorated in an elegant country house theme. Many of the rooms feature beautifully hand-painted murals and their very own rubber duck.