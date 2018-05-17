London’s Kensington neighborhood is centrally located to some of the sprawling city’s best bars and restaurants, as well as world-class cultural offerings, such as Royal Albert Hall, Hyde Park and Kensington Palace.

Now over a hundred years old, The Gore remains a sumptuous testament to high British taste, featuring princess-ready four-poster beds set off by decadent brocades and dark wood accents. With a nod to the hotel’s storied past and its prime location near Kensington Palace, design details lean heavily on royal accents, such as grand chandeliers, stained glass windows, heavy curtains that can be closed around beds, and marble-and-mirrored bathrooms with tubs that can fit two.

The Gore hotel manager Cristina Rotellini discusses the Gore’s most popular feature and why The Gore is probably the only property with direct ties to both the Rolling Stones and Judy Garland.

What’s the most requested room?

Definitely our Judy Garland Suite.

What makes it so special?

The Judy Garland Suite, which features the famous film star’s own bed, reportedly sent from Hollywood and donated to the hotel to show her gratitude after a particularly long stay, is decorated with silk wallpaper perfectly complementing the gilded bed frame. The room features a replica of the ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz” and serves as a shrine to her talent and to the fantastic movie for which she won an Oscar. Guests are enamored by the décor from the silk wallpaper to the vase of roses decorating the bed’s headboard – a recurring motif all over the frame. The bathroom features double marble basins and tiles hand-painted in the style of the ancient Roman baths with the illustration of a chariot pulled by winged horses.

What is the rate?

The Judy Garland room starts at £350.

What room is your personal favorite?

The Tudor Suite. There is simply nothing else like The Tudor Suite in the whole of London. Occupying 75 square meters, with a mahogany four-poster bed, a 15th-century minstrels’ gallery, stained glass windows, high oak-beamed ceilings and a majestic stone fireplace, in my opinion this may be the most beautiful hotel bedroom in the capital.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

Established in 1892, The Gore London is an icon of British hospitality, with a story to tell in every room. Today, as the hotel celebrates its 126th anniversary, its history resonates more than ever. While original wooden paneling and lavish furnishings dominate the hotel, the walls of Bar 190 at The Gore have distinctly rock’n’roll vibes. Bar 190 is best known as the location for the launch and photoshoot for The Rolling Stones’ 1968 album “Beggars Banquet,” and the decor pays tribute to this event.

The young musicians were regulars of the bar which at the time already buzzed with nightlife, and chose to host the album’s launch party here because of its ideal location in the city center and its informal yet glamorous atmosphere. Iconic memorabilia from that night is still on display, such as photos of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the album’s gold record, and the recipe for the cocktail named after the album.

All photos courtesy of The Gore