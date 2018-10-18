Room Request! The Dominick Hotel

Upon entering The Dominick hotel, you are immediately enveloped with an elevated ambiance. The hotel lobby exudes a sophistication and grace that you might expect from a hotel tucked away in Manhattan’s fashionable SoHo neighborhood. But, upon further inspection, you’ll find a few quirkier moments in The Dominick such as the Andy Warhol painting on the wall or the Baccarat butterflies resting in a glass case. The property is definitively modern and chic but there is a personality that exists within the hotel that can’t quite be replicated anywhere else. For instance, the dog-friendly hotel will be happy to bestow your pooch with adorable food and water bowls, two dog treats and a fit-for-a-prince dog bed. The hotel goes beyond simply allowing dogs to stay, but rather welcomes them as guests, and isn’t that what every dog-owner wants?

The hotel’s spa is not just a relaxing retreat, it is a luxurious sanctuary with state-of-the-art amenities. The bi-level day spa features indoor and outdoor lounges, private Spa Suites, traditional Turkish décor and private hammams for men and women. Plus, The Spa at The Dominick is one of only two hotels in Manhattan to offer the non-invasive Hydrafacial.

From a massage or facial at The Spa to the must-try Atlantic Salmon from the on-site dining option, the Mezzanine, The Dominick is a beautiful blend of high-end hotel amenities with personal touches that will make your stay unforgettable.

Below, Dant Hirsch, the general manager of The Dominick, gives us the inside scoop on what really makes the hotel special and what the most requested room is.

What’s the most requested room?

The most requested room is one of our corner one-bedroom suites in the SoHi View category.

What makes it so special?

These rooms are on the highest floors in the hotel for amazing vistas from floor-to-ceiling windows. The northern two corners showcase views of the Empire State Building and the southern two corners showcase the World Trade Center.

What is the rate?

SoHi View One-Bedroom Suites start at $875-1275 per night depending on the season.

What room is your personal favorite?

My personal favorite is our Duplex Terrace Penthouse Suite. This two-bedroom, two-bath suite is our only guestroom that features a wraparound outdoor terrace which is perfect for taking in the city views while enjoying a cup of coffee or cocktail. The views from the terrace range from the Hudson River, north to the Empire State Building, and over to the East River and bridges to Brooklyn. This penthouse suite also features unique artwork not found in our other guestrooms, curated from local, emerging artists.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The hotel was rebranded as The Dominick at the end of December 2017. The name stems as a direct reference from the street on which the hotel is located—Dominick Street is only two blocks long yet has multiple historic buildings. All of the furniture in our guestrooms is from Fendi Casa, and the floor-to-ceiling windows offer an unbeatable vantage point to see the city.