Room Request! Sundara Inn & Spa

Nestled into the rolling hills and off the beaten path of the main drag in Wisconsin Dells is a quiet respite with flowing waterfalls, soothing music and pure relaxation. It’s called Sundara Inn & Spa and is a luxury adults-only getaway that is a game-changer when it comes to your typical Dells experience. Below, we speak to Heidi Michel, Marketing Manager of the hotel, to find out what makes this place so highly coveted.

What makes the property so special?

From the day we opened 15 years ago, our mission has always been wellness, a concept that was rather new at the time. Even how we define wellness is special – we consider it a kind word, a healing touch, a place to reconnect, a love and respect for the earth and, of course, an escape from the real world to destress and reset. The expansion we just completed, 40,000 square feet, was dedicated to wellness pursuits. Also, winter is just as beautiful as summer here, especially swimming outside in our heated pools as snow falls and plumps up on the towering trees in our fragrant pine forest.

What is the rate?

Suite rates for two start at $219 and the new Woodland Retreat Suites that sleep up to six start at $519. Those rates include a long and lovely list of amenities.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the spa resort that speaks to its status as an icon?

At Sundara, digital detox, Ayurveda, forest bathing and farm-to-table were a thing long before they were “a thing.” We consider that proof that a Midwest property can be a trendsetter after all. We are adult-only for tranquility and electronics-free in all common areas. You might say silence is the new luxury in spa travel.

What’s your personal favorite room?

The woodland retreat suites have open-air balconies appointed with oversized hot soak baths and fireplaces. They’re incredibly serene and private, although it’s not unusual for a white-tailed deer to make an appearance. Just a short walk down the hallway is the Woodland Reflection Room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a beautiful place for meditation and yoga.

Can you name any celebrity guests?

We’ve always had a policy not to reveal celebrity guests who’ve stayed with us, but suffice it to say that actors, actresses, sports stars and musicians make Sundara their sanctuary from stress.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Sundara’s line of signature spa products draws ingredients indigenous to the area. Most notably, the exfoliating sand in the Sandstone Body Polish was discovered at the spa’s excavation site and is the same ancient Cambrian sandstone that forms the cliffs towering above the Wisconsin River. In the Cambrian Oasis relaxation area of the spa we created replicas of those cliffs using actual casts of the stone.