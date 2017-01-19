What do Snoop Dogg, Gordon Ramsay, Avicii, Flo Rida and Kofi Annan have in common? They’re just a handful of the bold-faced names that have checked in to Sri Panwa, a luxe tropical escape on Phuket’s Panwa Cape. The hotel’s wide-ranging list of celebrity guests is exactly what makes Sri Panwa so unique—it’s the kind of place where, on any given day, you might rub elbows with a Nobel Peace Prize-winning diplomat, a world-renowned house music DJ or a multi-Michelin starred chef.

Perched on a hillside in Cape Panwa, the southernmost tip of Phuket, Sri Panwa’s sprawling 40-acre property encompasses lush rainforest, a white sand beach and breathtaking views of the Andaman Sea—which are perhaps best experienced from Baba Nest, the hotel’s open-air rooftop lounge that boasts 360-degree views (and an infinite number of photos on Instagram.) Many guests who come to Sri Panwa have a hard time leaving the grounds, and quite frankly, there’s no need to: you’ll find eight dining options on property (including traditional Thai cuisine, Chinese fare, barbeque, Japanese and more), two pools, a spa, tennis courts and a gym equipped with its own authentic Thai boxing ring. Plus, the service is among the best in all of Southeast Asia—staffers greet you by name throughout the resort and always manage to anticipate your every need.

The private villas are perhaps what discerning guests find most impressive about the resort—and a number of them have even served as the backdrop for chart-topping music videos. Below, Sri Panwa’s managing director Wan Issara shares insight into which room ranks among the hotel’s most requested.

The most requested room:

Luxury Private Pool Villa.

What make it so special:

Each villa has its own infinity swimming pool with a jet stream Jacuzzi system, large master bedroom with the finest linens, an outdoor bathing area with a separate rain shower, steam room and a private ocean view pavilion. It also has a sun deck that spans the bedroom and living room, giving the villa extra privacy. Designed in a tropical contemporary style, both the exterior and interiors have been crafted to follow the natural contours of the Panwa cape on which the hotel resides.

Celebrity guests:

Snoop Dogg, Rita Ora, Flo Rida, Chef Gordon Ramsay, Kofi Anan, Kenny G, Jeremy Renner, DJ’s Avicii, Diplo and Skrillex.

Your personal favorite:

Approximately $1,186 per night.

Your personal favorite:

It is always hard to pick a favorite because each area has its own unique charm, however, our new addition, The Habita (which has pool suites and penthouses) is one of my current favorites.

Because…

I love the design, but mainly because it is the latest addition to the property featuring our two newest restaurants, Baba Chino Chinese and Baba Hot Box grill.

Fun fact:

We have been the location for music videos and TV shows, and our bar Baba Nest was ranked among the top 3 in the world. When I started the hotel, I set out to prove to my family that it would be a successful venture. I ran everything myself—from washing dishes to making up with guest bedrooms. Luckily we were right about our concept and many people loved it as we did.