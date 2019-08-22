Room Request! Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

Perched on the hills overlooking some of the most prestigious Champagne vineyards in the region, Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa is at the intersection of pure luxury and French countryside charm. True to its emphasis on wellness, the short walk through the lobby inspires a calm, relaxing sensation that will penetrate even the most stressed out travelers. The lobby features muted tones and soft curves, and of course the promise of some of the best Champagne in the region at your fingertips.

The property itself is a quick train ride from Charles de Gaulle airport (about an half and a hour), and draws travelers from the city and international locales who are looking to relax in the countryside after a busy few days in Paris. While day passes for the Royal Champagne Spa are available (and are a popular option for locals), you’ll want to give yourself at least a night or two to soak up everything the property has to offer outside of the spa, including tailor-made cellar visits with the property’s sommelier and cycling tours right through the champagne vineyards to the village of Hautvillers (where you can visit Dom Pérignon’s final resting place).

Whether you’re at Royal Champagne for a day-trip or a long weekend, make sure to reserve a table at Le Bellevue, located on the hotel’s rooftop terrasse, or inside at the Michelin-starred restaurant, Le Royal. The resort is a food connoisseur’s dream come true, with an impressive Champagne list and innovative, farm-to-table creations from Chef Jean-Denis Rieubland such as house-made Champagne yeast pasta with molluscs, fricassee of girolles and caramelized pearl onions.

Below, Jennifer Delord, Director of Sales & Marketing at Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, gives us exclusive insights on the most prestigious room on the property and how the hotel came to be.

What’s the most requested room?

The Josephine Suite; she is the exalted empress of Royal Champagne.

What makes it so special?

The Josephine Suite is pure French elegance – and Champagne chic – epitomized. Panoramic views of the surrounding Marne Valley greet guests as they enter, an enchanting landscape that is best enjoyed while sipping Champagne on the suite’s private balcony. The Josephine Suite is an airy 1,184 square feet, on a grander scale than the other 46 rooms at Royal Champagne, with walls adorned with effervescent blue-and-cream-colored foliage paintings reminiscent of the winding grapes and leaves in the surrounding vineyards. The Suite includes a bedroom, a dressing room with generous dimensions and an adjacent living room for lounging around on lazy mornings. Styled with Hermès bathroom amenities, the Josephine Suite offers true comfort and indulgences.

What is the starting rate?

From EUR 1,050 to EUR 1,780 per night (VAT included).

Which room is your personal favorite?

The Royal Junior Suite. Located on the second floor of the hotel, this room offers open views of the surrounding valley. The room feels more immersed into the vineyards than the loftier suites; it is understated and relaxed without sacrificing any elegance. This situation on the lower levels of the hotel provides full intimacy, evoking a bubble-like feeling of comfort.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The hotel was once a humble coaching inn on an important postal route – now, we are a grand resort of over 100,000 square feet and Champagne’s only luxury wellness destination. Napoleon is said to have stayed at the property when he was Emperor of France, so of course, we named our most exclusive suite after his regal first wife.