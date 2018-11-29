Room Request! Rosewood Mayakoba

You’ve just touched down at Cancún International Airport; the warm, heavy Yucatán air cloaks you as you exit the building, a mass of drivers with signs clamoring around you in search of their respective guests, palm trees swaying behind them. Suddenly, you’re whisked gracefully away to a black SUV; your bags are traded for an ice cold Coronita in one hand and an Evian cooling spray in the other and you’re off. Next stop: Mayakoba.

The entrance to the Mayakoba grounds is stately yet unassuming in contrast to the 1600-acre jungle enclave that lies behind it. Winding paths through lush greenery lead to various hidden resorts that make up the complex. Rosewood Mayakoba stands among them, though once inside, you’d never know you had neighbors at all. Once you’ve breezed through check-in (cocktail and cool hand towel included), a boat awaits below; the only thing that stands between you and your suite.

A stay at Rosewood Mayakoba can be as laid-back or adventurous as you make it. You can bike around the property on a Priority beach cruiser (yours throughout your visit, courtesy of the hotel), or you can stroll or call a golf cart on demand to get around. Spend your days lounging at various pools and beach scenes and indulge in the different dining experiences Rosewood Mayakoba has to offer, with the occasional spa treatment in between. Set out to explore nearby Tulum or other notable locales, either with a driver or your own rental car. Like any coastal destination, the possibilities are plentiful, but here, staying on property is an alluring one.

In this installment of Room Request!, Regional Director of Sales and Marketing Christian Gonzalez shares an inside look at this stunning resort and its most highly coveted accommodations.

What’s the most requested room at Rosewood Mayakoba?

The Deluxe Overwater Lagoon Suite when traveling as a couple, or the Rosewood Private Residence if traveling as a family.

What makes these room types so special?

The Deluxe Overwater Lagoon Suite floats above the lagoon’s emerald waters and includes an inviting lounge with a boat dock and heated plunge pool, a luxurious bathroom complete with an oversized tub and an outdoor garden shower, and private walk-in closet and spectacular views of the lagoon and mangroves. Each of the 2, 3, and 4-bedroom Rosewood Private Residences features interiors by award-winning interior designer Thom Filicia. They feature a heated swimming pool, outdoor terrace, a private boat dock, and more. Private residence villa stays also include additional amenities such as daily in-villa breakfast, a private beach cabana, a private eco boat tour, a chef-guided cooking class (for a 4-night stay or longer), and more.

What are the usual rates?

The average rate for the Deluxe Overwater Lagoon Suite is $1400 USD nightly; the 3-bedroom Rosewood Private Residence is $4000 USD nightly on average.

What makes the property as a whole special?

Each of Rosewood Mayakoba’s guest rooms are suites, most featuring an outdoor shower, boat dock, roof deck lounge, and more. Each of our seven villas, perfect for families and groups, are available both for sale and nightly booking. The sophisticated and serene 2, 3 and 4-bedroom villas (which range from 3,500 to 6,000-square-feet) were designed to offer all the luxuries of living in the heart of the Riviera Maya.

Our 17,000-square-foot spa is located on its own private island in the heart of the property, so it’s the ultimate escape. We use traditional Mexican healing techniques and treatments inspired by ancient Mayan practices, and the scenery itself is unparalleled.

Rosewood Mayakoba has recently been awarded the Rainforest Alliance Certification for our dedication to an eco-friendly approach to hospitality; we just completed a multi-million-dollar beach restoration project in which we constructed a natural coral reef to protect the shoreline from future erosion while providing expanded habitats for reef-dwelling creatures just off the shore. These restoration projects also widened the beach by almost twice its size.

We will be introducing a new adults-only seaside retreat this season called Aquí Me Quedo, named for the feeling ‘Here I Stay’ and inspired by Tulum and its grand seaside homes around the area. This space will feature open air living and dining rooms, three infinity edge pools sunken in the sand, and La Cocina, an open kitchen for interactive culinary experiences, as well as a 2,200-square-foot beachfront indoor/outdoor palapa for private events.

Any notable/celebrity guests that you can share with us?

Jessica Alba is a frequent guest of Rosewood Mayakoba, also serving as the resort’s ‘Rosewood Curator.’ Additionally, Rosewood Mayakoba recently played host to the Mayakoba Golf Classic, the first PGA Tour event held in Mexico and hosted multiple professional golfers including Rickie Fowler.

What are some of the elements of Rosewood Mayakoba that a guest might not find anywhere else?

I would say our Marry Oneself Journey; Sense, A Rosewood Spa, has debuted a unique personal retreat focusing on self-love. It’s inspired by ancient Mayan traditions and allows for guests to re-engage with their inner selves through a series of guided rituals led by Rosewood Mayakoba’s resident Shaman , culminating with a ceremony of self-commitment. We offer customized luxury culinary experiences for guests throughout the year. Recently, the resort offered the Taco Academy, honoring the rich culinary heritage of Mexico, and partnering with acclaimed award-winning chefs including Enrique Olvera, Rick Bayless, and more.

What’s your personal favorite dining experience at Rosewood Mayakoba?

For guests looking for an exceptional and interactive culinary experience, I would recommend the La Ceiba Garden & Kitchen experience. This is our take on fine dining in a communal setting, serving dinner three times weekly that is cooked over an open flame in accordance with Mayan tradition in our outdoor garden, where many ingredients are grown.

Tell us a few fun facts about the property.

Rosewood Mayakoba is built on a mile-long stretch of stunning beach, and our accommodations surround a winding lagoon. Sense, a Rosewood Spa is built around a cenote and offers a Temazcal, a Mexican sweat lodge that dates back to pre-Hispanic Mayan civilization. Our resort also has a multi-generational on-property Shaman.