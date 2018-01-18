Room Request! The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

Filed under *perfect winter escapes* The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe is the ultimate snow capped destination, tucked mid-mountain at Northstar California.

Not only does the property offer mountain concierge services and ski-in/ski-out access, but the hotel’s après-ski experience also includes a slopeside spa, the tailored kid-friendly program Ritz-Kids, and complementary s’mores. At this wintery hotspot, your basic vacation rental is replaced with the resort’s Residential Suites, and all guests can enjoy exclusive access to Lake Club, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe’s lakeside venue for weddings and events in the winter months.

Below, we speak with General Manager Bruce B. Seigel for his favorite room at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, the most unusual request he’s gotten from a guest, and what makes this property so special.

What’s the most requested room?

The most requested room is our Club Level King, which is well-appointed with a gas fireplace, 37-inch flat screen TV, oversized deep-soaking tub and floor-to-ceiling windows.

What makes it so special?

Our club level rooms feature dedicated concierge service and access to the Club Lounge, where a relaxed environment is accented by sweeping views of the Martis Valley. Five food and beverage presentations are served daily, including continental breakfast, snacks throughout the day, light lunch, hors d’oeuvres with cocktails, and desserts with cordials. The Club Level is often referred to as a hotel within a hotel.

What is the rate?

Rates vary by season, with club upgrade ranging between $200-$600 above the nightly rate.

What room is your personal favorite?

I couldn’t choose a personal favorite. Each room on the club level offers stunning views of the mountain or the valley. It’s a win-win.

Most unusual request from a guest?

No requests are unusual for The Ladies & Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe. We like to think of each request as highly personal to each guest’s perspective and desired experience. We have seen it all! One “wow story” involves a little boy who had hoped to see snow during his stay. However, on this particular date, there was none on the mountain. One of our leaders took it upon themselves to create a winter wonderland in the guest room and set to work having all employees cut out six snowflakes each. Once they were complete and hung in the room, it created a sense of falling snow for our young guest. I imagine this is a memory he won’t soon forget.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

During the pre-opening months of the resort, we had a special overnight guest, our FIRST overnight guest in fact. A friendly mama black bear made her way into the resort and spent the evening on the sixth floor of the resort—much to the surprise of workers who witnessed her the next morning! Everyone wants a chance to stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe.