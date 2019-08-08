Room Request! The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago

Chicago is one of my favorite cities to visit. A visit to Chicago comes complete with a cultural awakening, culinary gems, and wall-to-wall history. From the iconic skyline dotted with magical architecture to the innovative local cocktail lounges, Chicago offers an intoxicating lineup for any weekend getaway. But, in order to get the most out of your visit to Chicago, your home base is key. The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago is a luxury property in every way. Since opening in 1975, the hotel underwent a renovation in 2017 to update all of the public areas. Upon entering the hotel’s lobby, guests are immediately struck by the 400,000-crystal chandelier and from there, the jaws remain dropped. Every guest room features a unique view of Chicago, whether that is the vibrant Navy Pier or the bustle of Lakeshore Drive.

Located within walking distance to superb shopping along the Magnificent Mile, unparalleled views at 360 Chicago, an observatory located in the John Hancock Building, and several great eateries, the Ritz-Carlton, Chicago is surrounded by options. Before you head out to explore the city, savor coffee from La Colombe at the chic greenhouse-inspired Café at the hotel, and end your evening with a nightcap at The Rooftop at Torali restaurant, overlooking the Magnificent Mile.

Below, the General Manager of the Ritz-Carlton, Chicago, Peter Simoncelli, gives us the inside scoop on the hotel’s most requested rooms.

What is the most requested room?

Our Lakeside Suites.

What makes it so special?

From the Lakeside Suites, guests enjoy gorgeous views of Navy Pier and Lake Michigan. During the summer, the Navy Pier Suites offer unobstructed views of the Wednesday and Saturday evening fireworks. The Suites offer a calming and luxurious ambiance where you feel right at home.

What is the rate?

Rates vary for the suites between $700-$1,000 depending on the season.

What room is your personal favorite?

My personal favorite is room 2907 because it offers two unique views: looking North you can see Lakeshore Drive, and East you can view the Navy Pier and the beautiful blues of Lake Michigan.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago originally opened in 1975 as one of the first true luxury hotels in Chicago. The hotel was refashioned in 2017 and updated all public areas including the lobby, restaurant, and meeting space – including the Grand Ballroom, which displays an incredible 400,000-crystal chandelier, one of the largest in the world. We like to consider our property as Chicago’s living room, where visitors and locals alike can relax and create memories for life. Our guest rooms start on the 15th floor and go to the 30th floor, so every room offers a unique and magnificent view.