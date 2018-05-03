Room Request! Port Ferdinand

If there’s anyone who can single-handedly launch the start of summer vacation season by gracing a magazine cover, it’s Rihanna. Earlier today, Vogue unveiled its June 2018 cover featuring the Barbadian pop empress in full Caribbean splendor—bathing suit, Fenty bronzer, ocean view and all.

While the glossy cover has surely caused a spike in Google searches for Barbados resort hotels, we already have one on our summer to-do list: Port Ferdinand in the village of St. Peter—a white-and-blue fantasy that would make an idyllic backdrop to any magazine spread—or at least your Instagram grid. Here, we catch up with general manager Bernard Sarme on the marina-front resort’s most requested room.

What’s the most requested room?

The most requested room at Port Ferdinand is our 3,700 square foot Ocean View Villa #103, which has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

What makes it so special?

This villa offers stunning ocean views and marina views, a prime position on the property and has a beautiful wraparound balcony to enjoy these spectacular views. The villa is exquisitely furnished with a generously appointed living room and master bedroom.

What is the rate?

The summer rate (April 25 to December 14) is $1,425 plus taxes and service charge.

Interesting tidbit?

Each villa has its own berth. The villa’s living room opens up to a large wraparound balcony, perfect to enjoy panoramic ocean and marina views.

Celebrity guests?

Princess Anne stayed in 2015.

One more fun fact?

Hawksbill or Leatherback Turtle spotting in the Marina!