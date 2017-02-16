The tiny island of Canouan, 124 miles Southeast of Barbados, is a chic destination for Caribbean island hoppers looking for the ultimate luxury experience. And the place to stay is the Pink Sands Club, a resort that opened late last year. The sprawling estate, best explored by golf cart, offers 26 suites and 6 lagoon villas, overlooking the white sands of Godahi Beach and cerulean blue waters below.

Each room is controlled by iPad, from the lighting to the temperature and television, making you feel like you’re living an a paradise of the future, and many rooms open right onto the beach for easy access to the sand and ever-shining sun. Beyond the bedrooms, guests can enjoy the Instagram-worthy infinity swimming pool (no filter necessary), an 18-hole championship golf course with jaw-droppingly beautiful views, and treatments at the Pink Sands Club Spa. And with eight dining options, the resort makes it easy to want to extend your tropical escape– if the friendly staff hadn’t done so already.

The Pink Sands Club is the ultimate get-away-from-it-all destination, a place to start your day with beach-side yoga, finish with a cold cocktail, and leave feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

We spoke with Andreas Acker, the Resident Manager at the Pink Sands Club to learn more about the most requested room in the resort.

What is the most requested room?

With 26 luxurious suites, Pink Sands Club offers an intimate experience no matter which room you choose. Here, it’s all about personal preference. Do you wish to open your door in the morning and walk directly onto the beach? Or do you prefer a higher vantage point overlooking the white sand beach below? With elevated balconies and garden patios attached to each suite, guests can enjoy the vibrant ocean views and sunsets, no matter what level they are on.

Rates?

Currently, starting rates for one-bedroom suites start at $2,300 per night.

What makes it so special? Beyond their classic marble interiors, luxurious linens and tech savvy touches (each outfitted with sliding doors which discreetly house in-mirror televisions and iPads designed to help curate guest experiences), each suite evokes a sense of quiet tranquility… luxury in its truest form.

What room is your personal favorite?

While we have a range of suites and villas that cater to groups of different sizes (from couples to families), for me, it’s Pink Sands Clubs’ Penthouse suites, of which there are only two. Aptly named, Euphoria and Utopia, the penthouse suites make a statement from the moment guests open the door and enter the marbled hallway to grand views of the blue ocean beyond.

Any celebrity guests?

Pink Sands Club respects and values the privacy of each and every guest.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

Canouan means “the island of tortoises,” and when you visit, you’ll see why! The island itself could be considered one of the few remaining hidden gems of the Caribbean, consisting of three square miles of verdant untouched land and wild beaches – like Mahault Beach – which add to its charm. Each suite is assigned a golf cart to which guests can self-explore the island, starting from the top of the 13th hole at our Jim Fazio-designed golf course with 360-views of Canouan and the surrounding islands.