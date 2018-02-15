DuJour Navigation

Room Request! NIZUC Resort & Spa

Located on 29-acres of beachfront property overlooking turquoise waters, this Cancun resort is a tranquil escape

Written by Editors of DuJour

Located on Cancun’s Punta Nizuc, the NIZUC Resort & Spa offers tranquil surroundings and on-site activities to match. With six world-class restaurants, three bars and an uber-luxe spa by ESPA, guests have no shortage of options when it comes to dining and de-stressing. (To name just a few, the resort’s signature restaurant Ramona offers Mexican cuisine while Indochine provides a culinary journey and romantic reflecting pool views.) Here, Maria Oliveira, Public Relations Manager for NIZUC Resort & Spa gives us an inside look at the most requested rooms at the hotel.

What’s the most requested room? 

All rooms at NIZUC are spacious, with a neutral palette of earth colors and natural hard wood. The Penthouses and the Villas are particularly spacious and luxurious though.

Residences - Penthouse

Penthouse

What makes the property so special?

While the Penthouses offer spectacular views of the ocean, privacy and a large terrace, the Villas are located in the heart of the resort, with a private pool and garden, and an exterior shower that is very unique.

Villa

Villa

What is the rate?

Penthouses start at $1,340 plus taxes from April to December. Villas start at $1,210 plus taxes from April to December. The rates may vary.

NIZUC Spa by ESPA

NIZUC Spa by ESPA

What room is your personal favorite?

The Penthouses are my favorite. I like having a wonderful view of turquoise waters and lush greens, a plunge pool and the privacy of the large terrace.

Bar A-Kan Lobby Bar

Bar A-Kan Lobby Bar

