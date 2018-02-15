Located on Cancun’s Punta Nizuc, the NIZUC Resort & Spa offers tranquil surroundings and on-site activities to match. With six world-class restaurants, three bars and an uber-luxe spa by ESPA, guests have no shortage of options when it comes to dining and de-stressing. (To name just a few, the resort’s signature restaurant Ramona offers Mexican cuisine while Indochine provides a culinary journey and romantic reflecting pool views.) Here, Maria Oliveira, Public Relations Manager for NIZUC Resort & Spa gives us an inside look at the most requested rooms at the hotel.

What’s the most requested room?

All rooms at NIZUC are spacious, with a neutral palette of earth colors and natural hard wood. The Penthouses and the Villas are particularly spacious and luxurious though.

What makes the property so special?

While the Penthouses offer spectacular views of the ocean, privacy and a large terrace, the Villas are located in the heart of the resort, with a private pool and garden, and an exterior shower that is very unique.

What is the rate?

Penthouses start at $1,340 plus taxes from April to December. Villas start at $1,210 plus taxes from April to December. The rates may vary.

What room is your personal favorite?

The Penthouses are my favorite. I like having a wonderful view of turquoise waters and lush greens, a plunge pool and the privacy of the large terrace.