When the Miami Beach EDITION opened three years ago, taking over the oceanfront Art Deco building that was home to the Seville Hotel in the 1950s, Ian Schrager and his team introduced a modern and sleek resort that still preserved historic elements of the original property, like the impressive columns that greet guests as they enter the lobby.

As with its other EDITION properties, Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten developed several restaurants on site. The first, Market, is a casual bistro where guests can enjoy a light bite on the go, while its more upscale eatery, Matador Room offers a seasonal menu of Latin-inspired dishes.

The most unique aspect of the hotel, however, is BASEMENT, a 6,300 square-foot entertainment complex that houses a bowling alley, skating rink and nightclub and was inspired by Schrager’s famous Studio 54 days.

Here, John Sullivan, the hotel’s general manager, gives us a glimpse inside.

What is the most requested room?

Our most popular suite by far is the Bungalow Penthouse.

What makes it so special?

It sits atop our Bungalow building, which is an exclusive segment of the hotel that houses 28 rooms. This one-of-a-kind, bi-level suite, has sweeping views of the ocean and South Beach. The 1,900 square-foot rooftop space comes complete with its own plunge pool and is the best place to host a handful of your closest friends for lounging, dinner, or a private pool day.

What is the rate?

Rates begin at $7,999 per night.

What room is your personal favorite?

My favorite room is the Bungalow Loft. Like the Penthouse, it’s bi-level, but it has an indoor spiral staircase leading down from the bedroom and features a full wet bar setup, private sauna and a terrace that provides direct access to our pool.

Any celebrity guests?

We certainly have had a variety of VIPs since we opened but we like to maintain the privacy of our guests.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

We also have 26 multi-million dollar residential condos designed by John Pawson that provide our seasonal residents the ultimate home away from home.