Escaping the hustle and bustle of a manic city like Hong Kong is no easy task—unless, of course, you’ve found your way to the Landmark Mandarin Oriental, a contemporary boutique on Queen’s Road in the city’s business and fashion district. It’s a tranquil retreat with 96 rooms and 13 suites (some of Hong Kong’s largest) that instantly puts guests at ease from the moment they enter.

That feeling extends upward, to the fifth floor spa, where treatments begin with a hot/cold bath ritual involving vitality pools, ice fountains, a Hammam, an amethyst crystal steam room, a sauna and a Zen relaxation room. For those looking to take their meditative state a step further, there’s also a “Digital Detox Retreat.” The treatment—which starts once you surrender your phone upon arrival—is intended to “provide a calming and peaceful respite from the outside world and the stress of repetitive movements” with a massage focusing on the head, neck and shoulders. It does all of that, and then some.

But the highlight of a visit to the Landmark isn’t actually the spa: it’s breakfast. While the hotel boasts a two Michelin star restaurant, Amber, it’s the Landmark’s more casual eatery, MO Bar, that serves what is unquestionably the city’s best morning meal. The spread features mouth-watering Chinese cuisine like charsiu baked dumplings, congee and made-to-order noodle soups, alongside traditional American fare.

Luckily, the elegant guest rooms provide an ideal place to recover from a food coma. Each is breathtaking in its own right, but one suite—the hotel’s most requested—stands out from the rest. The Landmark’s General Manager Torsten van Dullemen (who was recently named General Manager of the Year at the 2016 BMW Hotelier Awards) shares the inside scoop.

The most requested room:

The L900 Suite

What make it so special:

The L900 Suite offers a glamorous pied-a-terre at the heart of Hong Kong. Each home-from-home is outfitted with distinctive design touches including a statement marble entrance, like a catwalk leading to the spectacular circular glass-walled bathroom equipped with a dramatic seven-foot spherical spa tub and powerful rainforest shower. To one side lies the elegant bedroom featuring a king-size bed cocooned by a curvaceous quilted leather headboard and art-deco-inspired lighting and furnishings. A separate chic sitting room provides comfortable custom-design leather seating and a personal pantry showcasing tasty treats created by our chef. A custom-designed four-seat crackled gesso dining table makes this the perfect retreat for chic intimate entertaining.

Celebrity guests:

Jeremy Renner and Victoria Beckham.

The rate:

Approximately $2300 per night plus tax.

Your personal favorite:

Apart from the L900, my favorite would be L600 Executive Room.

Because…

It has a unique layout. There are only four of them!

Fun Facts:

For any room type, the bathroom occupies one-third of the total room area because we want to spoil our guests with the luxury of spending time in the bathroom. In our L600 and L900 series, guests can indulge in the 7-foot diameter spa-inspired round bathtub. In the hotel’s two-Michelin-starred Amber restaurant (designed by Adam Tihany) there’s a ceiling installation that consists of 4,320 goldenrods. It takes four housekeeping colleagues a total of eight hours to clean it every week.