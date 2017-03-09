In a town filled with hotels and resorts, Kimpton Surfcomber in Miami, Florida’s South Beach stands out for its funky decor– statement art pieces (exclusive to Surfcomber and created by Miami Native artist LEBO), one-of-a-kind furniture, and surfer-inspired style. The boutique hotel’s laid-back look wouldn’t be the same without its giant outdoor space, including a turquoise pool lined with white lounge chairs and green and blue umbrellas. The pool is heated, too– for those Miami days that fall below the standard 85 degree temperature. Behind the pool, sits a sandy stretch where guests can enjoy morning yoga classes and play beach games like giant Connect Four.

Visitors can take advantage of Kimpton Surfcomber’s happy hour at The Social Club, on the hotel’s first floor, with five dollar martinis and light bites, Or dine poolside, while you sip on white sangria or a frozen cappuccino.

We talked with Sean Flanigan, the hotel’s general manager about the most requested room in the beachy resort.

What is the most requested room?

The King Deluxe room is the most requested room.

What makes it so special?

This room type is perfect for two and provides the option of city views or courtyard views.

What is the rate?

$300-$450

What room is your personal favorite?

Our ocean-view balcony suite is a personal favorite with its spacious living area and private balcony where you can sit on a lounge chair and look out to the beach

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

We have a “herd”… our statues of cows and sheep have names, personalities and background stories. They have been with us at Surfcomber since the very beginning and interact with guests. they even send amenities and drinks by the pool.