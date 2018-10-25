Room Request! Kimpton Ink48

Adorned with ink-inspired trinkets, it’s no shock that the Kimpton Ink48 hotel, a modernized portrayal of a printing press, actually was a printing press years ago. Just 15 minutes from the hectic reaches of Times Square, the Kimpton Ink48 relies on silence and sweeping views of the Hudson River to ensure their guests enjoy serene stays, coupled with a convenient locale. Like all Kimpton locations, there’s a specific theme throughout the property that complements the chic boutique hotel aesthetic. For instance, the subtle and kitschy ink-related art doubles as the sophisticated Instagram post that you’ve been searching for to balance out your feed.

With luxurious wellness amenities in mind, guests can expect state-of-the-art offerings at InkSpa including iPod shuffles ready to offer you the perfect soundtrack at any time (preloaded with the best workout jams), PUBLIC bikes to borrow daily and a complimentary yoga mat in each room. If you’re not into downward dog but can’t bare to separate from your canine friend, fear not: Kimpton Ink48 is pet-friendly. In addition, enjoy 360-degree views indoor and out while sipping on a new red or white wine (or both!) during Ink48’s nightly wine hours.

Below, Nick Ivezaj, the general manager of Kimpton Ink48 tells us more about the expansive suites and gorgeous views to sit back and enjoy at this New York City boutique hotel.

What’s the most requested room?

Our newly renovated Hudson Suite is the most requested room.

What makes it so special?

Our 600 square foot Hudson Suite overlooks the Manhattan Piers and the serene Hudson River. With unobstructed views and floor-to-ceiling windows, the mood is set for rest and relaxation. A carefully curated minibar program along with Frette Linens adds to the ambience of this gorgeous suite. Other features of the room include a master bathroom with his and her sinks, a soaking tub and a rain shower, along with Atelier Bloom spa and bath products.

What is the rate?

Rates start at $799 per night.

What room is your personal favorite?

Our Heaven over Hell Penthouse – at over 2,500 square feet – offers pure bliss on Manhattan’s west side. This gorgeous bi-level space includes floor to ceiling windows, a massive living room space and a private wrap around terrace with breathless views of Manhattan’s skyline. This exquisite space can be booked for social events, weddings, meetings or an unforgettable weekend in the city. The space can booked by contacting the hotel directly.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The hotel was actually a former printing press in its 1920’s and 30’s, hence the name, Ink!