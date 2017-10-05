Room Request! Kimpton Hotel Palomar Philadelphia

With its proximity to Manhattan, classic Americana, and thriving food and hospitality scenes, Philadelphia is the perfect fall destination for city-dwelling weekenders. In particular, the Kimpton Hotel Palomar offers a modern backdrop for a long weekend in this historic town. Located in Rittenhouse Square, one of the city’s most sought-after neighborhoods, the Palomar blends 1920s Art Deco cool with an updated edge (the building itself is an architectural landmark). Thanks to a recent restoration to the hotel’s 230 rooms, the vibe is cozy and relaxed without feeling stuffy, blending bold metallics, rich jewel tones, and velvet textures. But besides the sumptuous interiors, the hotel also offers instant access to the surrounding city – thanks to a fleet of complimentary bicycles for surveying the fall foliage.

General manager Carol Watson, details more about the property below — including how it retained the building’s original design elements.

What’s the most requested room?

Our Presidential Suite, located on the 23rd floor, it’s 1175 sq. feet of pure luxury!

What makes it so special?

The space features a king size canopy bed, a beautiful parlor with dining up for 6, wet bar, and walk-in bathroom with a Fuji spa tub.

What is the rate?

$699 per night.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The story of Hotel Palomar is “Art in Motion,” and embraces art in all of its many expressions, including visual, film, fashion, dance and architecture. The building is an adaptive reuse of the historic 1929 Architects Building designed by Paul Philippe Cret.

What’s your personal favorite room?

Guest rooms aside, I love the elevator bank on the 2nd floor. When we converted the space roughly 8 years ago – which actually housed the Philadelphia Chapter of the AIA – we kept a lot of the original design elements throughout the hotel. In that [2nd floor] space, there is original an tin ceiling and terracotta tiles, which they uncovered and is just gorgeous!

How about one more fun fact about the property?

We also uncovered a series of historic mosaic glass and bronze murals (originally designed in 1964 by Italian artist Bogdan Grom). We donated them to the Philadelphia Convention Center, where they still hang in the 1st floor lobby.