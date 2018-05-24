Have you ever wanted to feel like Eloise, but maybe without The Plaza price tag (or gimmick)? If so, JW Marriott Essex House is your ticket to a quintessential New York stay across the street from the southern border of Central Park.

You may recognize the iconic building by its 20-foot-tall sign atop the building, spelling out the words “Essex House” in red lettering. This visual is something of an iconic image that has marked the New York City skyline since 1932. Although it is celebrated as somewhat of a historical landmark in the hearts of most New Yorkers, the hotel has something new to offer to its most loyal and new patrons alike. All of the hotel’s guest rooms and corridors underwent renovations in October 2017, and since then the building has maintained its iconic feel, while introducing contemporary fixtures to ensure you feel right at home in the Big Apple.

Aside from a satisfying continental breakfast and a fully equipped fitness center (that’s spacious and extremely fun to workout in—you might even workout alongside a professional football team whose name I cannot mention), the hotel features luxury accommodations with the city’s biggest park as its backyard. Below, Laura Burton, Resident Manager at JW Marriott Essex House New York, answers our questions about the iconic hotel and what we can expect from the hotel’s latest renovations.

What is the most requested room?

The hotel is located on Central Park South, so the most requested room is a Central Park King room; we have many rooms with views of Central Park.

What makes this room so special?

It’s all about the views – they are spectacular. We are one of the few buildings with unobstructed views of the park from Central Park South. One can view the ever-changing skyline of the neighborhoods surrounding Central Park.

What is the starting rate?

It depends on the season, during May the rate is $599/night.

What room is your personal favorite? Why?

My favorite is Suite 1707. It is a Central Park Suite with views from the bedroom and living room. It’s a suite whose design gives it a true residential/New York City apartment feel. The living room captures dramatic Columbus Circle as well from the side. The views are beautiful because while it’s 17 stories up, you can still appreciate the small details below, like figure skaters in Central Park.

What is your favorite amenity?

For Rewards members, the Executive Lounge is a location where you can relax outside of your room and enjoy a full breakfast buffet and all day treats. In our guest rooms, the Aromatherapy Bath Salts are very relaxing after a long day.

I personally used the gym and loved how spacious it is! What can people expect as part of their wellness routine here?

The fitness center was recently renovated and includes two spa treatment rooms. We work with PRIMP Spa Services to provide treatments by appointment. That includes massage therapy, and we also offer one on one private fitness workouts by appointment.

Any fun facts about the hotel that you would like to share?

The hotel opened in the 1930s and the public areas have retained features of its beautiful art déco design throughout, seen in its ornate elevator doors, crystal chandeliers and beautiful woodwork. This is also one of the best places in the city to view the Thanksgiving Day Parade, whose parade route passes the hotel’s front doors on Central Park South.