Room Request! Hotel Hayden

Amid the fresh greenery of Manhattan’s iconic Flower District sits Hotel Hayden, the neighborhood’s first boutique hotel. Although it hasn’t been open for long, the property has garnered popularity for its buzzy rooftop bar, which features unparalleled views of the Freedom Tower and classic New York water towers, giving visitors an Insta-perfect backdrop. Past the hotel’s Carrera marble lobby sits Mykonos Blue, an upscale Greek eatery offering a great selection of traditional Greek dishes and cocktails. Upstairs, the colorful rooms and artistic hallways draw inspiration from the hotel’s proximity to the Flower and Fashion Districts, with an expansive mural of the skyline on every floor. Hotel Hayden’s central location is a huge draw for travelers; however, it is the staff’s commitment to providing a boutique, customized experience that makes it stand out in an area with a myriad of hotel options.

Here, we spoke with Hotel Hayden’s General Manager Lisa Grossberg, to find out which room makes for the most luxurious stay.

The most luxurious room:

The King Suite on our highest floor, with views of the Chelsea neighborhood.

What makes it so special?

The suite includes a large foyer entrance, sitting area and work area, as well as a spa-style marble bathroom. Outfitted with big, comfy mattresses and luxe linens, you’ll almost never want to leave! Although the room is great, it’s the Hayden touch that really wins over our guests. We provide an intimate hotel experience with personalized service and a dedicated, friendly staff.

The rate:

Rates vary depending on the time of year, generally starting at $499.

Personal favorite:

I really enjoy our rooftop. It’s a unique oasis in the middle of the Flower District. You can’t beat plush white couches and a spectacular view of the Freedom Tower and NYC’s iconic water towers.

Celebrity guests:

Although we like to keep that hush-hush for the privacy of our high-profile guests, we have had a few celebrities stay with us, including fashion model Shaun Ross, Kim Coles from In Living Color and Josh Murray from The Bachelor.

Fun fact:

Our décor pays tribute to our surrounding neighborhoods – the Flower District and the Fashion District. We can’t help but be inspired by the style that surrounds us. From flowers to fashion, it’s a colorful world out there. Our rooms set the tone with custom, hand-crafted headboards in vibrant colors and fashion-inspired murals on the walls.