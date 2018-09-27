Room Request! Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of spending a weekend on the coast of New England, you might have fond memories of faded pastel sheets and musty chintz furniture. At least those were my sensory memories of summers on the Atlantic coast until returning this September to Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina (a sister property to the wildly popular Gurney’s Montauk). The Newport version is situated on Goat Island, a spit of land in Narragansett Bay, a few hundred yards away from the charming old city on the sea. The 257-room hotel was re-imagined with a sleek nautical theme with a modern twist. (There is nothing musty about the crisp, gray guest rooms.) Much like its Montauk sibling, the pool is a lively scene with fabulous sunset views. If you’re looking for something more laid back, the hotel offers morning yoga and has a fleet of beach cruisers inviting guests to peddle into town to explore one of the gems of New England.

Here, David Smiley, general manager of the hotel, gives DuJour the inside scoop on the hotel’s best rooms:

What is the most requested room?

Not a specific room, but we always get requests for rooms with the best views of Narragansett Bay and the Newport Bridge. Lucky for us, nearly every room at Gurney’s Newport has a water view, so we have a lot to choose from.

What makes the hotel so special?

Since the property is located on Goat Island, we have 360-degree views of the water—and you can’t beat the sunset over the Newport Bridge. The decor uses soothing tones of deep blue and light gray, creating a relaxing environment with a nautical Newport feel.

What is the nightly rate?

Rates range from $375 to upwards of $800.

What room is your personal favorite?

My favorite room is 1401. It’s the King Water View Room with the best views of the Bay and the Bridge. It’s very spacious with expansive windows and in my opinion, offers the best views on property.

Has the hotel hosted any celebrity guests?

Recent celebrities to stay on property include Olivia Culpo, Ice T, Eva Chen and Gray Malin.

What are some interesting/noteworthy tidbits about the hotel that make it an iconic property?

Gurney’s Newport is the only four-season resort in the destination and while summer is incredible in Newport, many travelers don’t know that fall and winter are also really special. Our guests love to sit by one of the fire pits at the Regent Cocktail Club overlooking the Newport Bridge with a warm cocktail in hand.

Can you give us a fun fact about the property?

Gurney’s has two resident goats, Cornelius and William, who live on property in a replica of one of Marble House, one of the famed Newport mansions.