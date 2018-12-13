Room Request! Grand Hyatt Baha Mar

When you arrive at the spectacular Grand Hyatt Baha Mar on Cable Beach on the island of Nassau in Bahamas, prepare to be in awe by the expansive waterfront property dotted with beach-goers, snorkelers and maybe a celeb or two. The dazzling resort is expansive to say the least, but after one lap around the property, you’ll find it is not only easy to navigate, but not the worst place to get lost in. The entire staff is attentive and bubbly – thrilled to direct you to the nearest restaurant, even when it is embarrassingly located a mere few feet away from you. There is a list of activities from family-friendly pools, complete with a cliff jump, to the Caribbean’s largest casino.

During the day, guests can bask on the beach, lounge at one of the six outdoor pools, take in a round of golf at the Royal Blue™ Golf Course, hit up the gorgeous ESPA Baha Mar fitness and spa center (you’ll actually want to workout here) or take your pick from one of the several dining options on-site. We recommend booking a private cabana at one of the pools, allowing you complete luxury and privacy for the day, while enveloping you in the Bahama sun, if you choose.

For an outdoor bite, we suggest Da’ Poke Bowl, serving raw fish in a rice or salad bowl along with a list of tasty toppings. The Shuang Ba restaurant is rich in culture and style, with an elegant design and luxe atmosphere. The authentic Chinese cuisine is unparalleled, with service to match. For a late-night cocktail, head to T2 Cigar Lounge, founded by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake. With outdoor seating, this is the perfect place to end a day in paradise.

Below, the general manager of Grand Hyatt Baha Mar gave us the inside scoop at the hotel and what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room?

The Reserve suites with ocean views and full balconies.

What makes it so special?

The exclusivity and ultra-luxury experience. The Reserve is a hotel-within-a-hotel concept located on the top floors of the East Tower and comprised of 70 of the 1,800 rooms at the expansive hotel. Features include a private check-in and driveway, 24/7 butler service, VIP lounge and a secret entryway to high limit slots at the Baha Mar Casino.

All of The Reserve’s suites feature Asian-inspired designs with bold red accents, complementary to the décor’s extravagant gold fixtures. Rooms are drenched with sunlight and feature stunning, unobstructed beachscape views overlooking Cable Beach and the sparkling blue ocean.

What is the rate?

Starting at $625 per night

What room is your personal favorite?

It’d have to be a tie between The Reserve and West Tower suites. I love the bold color scheme and ornate design in The Reserve; vastly different yet equally stunning compared to the neighboring West Tower. The minimalistic West Tower rooms feature wood paneling, vibrant turquoises and earth tones more reflective of the Bahamas’ natural aesthetic, which complement the white sand beach and ocean in view. Whether room taste is dramatic or understated, the balcony views in both are hard to beat!

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The resort is home to one of the largest collections of Bahamian art, and all work featured in hotel rooms was commissioned by local artists. Open to all resort guests, the Current is Baha Mar’s onsite gallery and art center that features rotating exhibitions, workshops and artist-in-residency programs for emerging Bahamian artists. While art in the actual hotel rooms isn’t for sale, the resort is able to connect guests with the local artist who was commissioned to produce art in his or her room if interested. A particularly stunning piece in Grand Hyatt was commissioned by John Cox, Baha Mar’s director of art and Nassau native. He created a large-format painting displayed behind the West Tower check-in desk that radiates energy and animates the space. Another fun fact – The Bachelorette season 14 filmed at the resort!