Room Request! Gild Hall, a Thompson Hotel

Nestled within the iconic streets of New York City’s Financial District, the Gild Hall, a Thompson Hotel is a welcome escape from its cosmopolitan neighborhood. The rustic interior of this boutique hotel is adorned with charming décor from vintage books in the library lounge to candlelit tables and leather banquettes in the intimate wine bar upstairs. The warm atmosphere continues into Tuscan-style restaurant as well as the 130 guest rooms and suites. Located minutes from Battery Park City, the Brooklyn Bridge and South Street Seaport, Gild Hall offers guests a delightful home base for any Manhattan itinerary. Below, the hotel’s general manager gives us an inside look at the property.

What’s the most requested room?

Our 825-square-foot Thompson Suite is requested most frequently by guests keen to enjoy its dark leather details and 12-foot ceilings adorned with an antique brass chandelier.

What makes it so special?

The Thompson Suite features a king size bed with custom 400-thread-count SFERRA linens adorned with a custom, leather headboard designed by Jim Walrod. With one and a half bathrooms, the marble floors support a freestanding soaking tub with specialty beauty amenities provided by D.S. & Durga along with oversized terrycloth robes by Frette. The suite has plenty of space to spread out and relax with a separate lounge area featuring comfortable bergère chairs as well as a dedicated bar space including custom cocktail kits from innovative food and beverage design company W&P.

What is the rate?

The Thompson Suite starts at $989 per night.

What room is the General Manager’s personal favorite?

The Penthouse Suite is our largest room with over 850 square feet of space spread across a master bedroom with an optional connecting room neighbored by an open dining and lounge area. With room for up to eight people, this suite is perfect for private entertaining with a full wet bar and a luxurious downtown New York City experience.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

Gild Hall houses an extensive collection of artwork across multiple floors displaying original pieces from renowned American Photographer Slim Aarons. Guest rooms feature an assortment of abstract photography by artists including New York-based Raj Mohan, who highlights beautiful subjects in unexpected places, Maryland artist Llewellyn Berry, who specializes in representational imagery, and Venezuela-born Tony Vazquez-Figueroa, whose concentration is in both photography and mixed media. The property is steps from the South Street Seaport and immersed within the colonial-era streets of Lower Manhattan, moments from both classic and contemporary culinary finds. Gild Hall is positioned centrally within New York’s Financial District, an area that is experiencing a rebirth and fresh emergence as one of the city’s foremost cultural destinations.