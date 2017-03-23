As you walk up the marble steps of the new Four Seasons hotel at Ten Trinity Square in London, you can’t help but feel as if you’re stepping back in time. The landmark building, which served as the former headquarters of the Port of London Authority in 1922, is steeped in history, from the imposing Corinthian columns that line the entrance—a reminder of the heyday of naval prowess—to the rich wood paneling of its ballroom, which was the site of the first reception of the United Nations General Assembly in 1946.

Inside, an extensive renovation recently unveiled 89 luxurious guest rooms and 11 signatures suites, complete with mosaic-tiled bathrooms and Bottega Veneta amenities. The hotel also offers 41 private residences as well as a member’s only club (the first of it’s kind for the brand), and signals a new chapter for the City of London, the financial hub of the British capital that is also home to some of the oldest and most historically-significant sites, including the Tower of London and Borough Market.

For a unique dining experience, look no further than La Dame de Pic, the British outpost of the renowned French restaurant headed by Michelin-starred chef Ann-Sophie Pic. And for the perfect nightcap, head to the hotel’s Rotunda bar where head bartender Michal Maziarz will whip up a delicious classic cocktail for you.

Below, we spoke with General Manager, Charlie Parker, about the most sought-after room and what else is coming up at the property.

What is the most requested room?

At the moment it’s our Executive Room, which is the highest of our room categories. However, our Suites will be launching later this Spring and I’m sure they will be a popular choice!

What makes it so special?

The Executive Rooms are 56-58 sq m (602-624 square feet) with an open plan sleeping and seating area, a customized Four Seasons bed and two large TV screens, one of which is hidden within a mirror. As a subtle reminder of the building’s heritage, the interior designers tried to incorporate as many nautical elements as possible, like the leather-embossed headboards in the rooms which all have a different designs based on marine life.

What is the rate?

The rates start at £585 (about $725).

What room is your personal favorite?

Our Deluxe Corner Rooms which have a really interesting layout and feel.

Has the hotel hosted any celebrity guests?

London is of course a popular destination for celebrities, however we are dedicated to ensuring the utmost privacy for our guests. The hotel was however featured in the James Bond film, Skyfall.

Any fun facts about the hotel?

Ten Trinity Square is just 366m (about 400 yards) from the Crown Jewels, which are housed in the Tower of London by the River Thames.