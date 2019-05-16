Room Request! COMO Parrot Cay

It’s not often that you’re granted more privacy on vacation than in your own home but COMO Parrot Cay proves otherwise.

Tucked away just south of the Bahamas, and just north of the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos is predominantly recognized by North Caicos and Providenciales. However, it’s on the 40 other islands and cays that comprise the British territory where you’ll discover utmost tranquility; something COMO Hotels caught onto 20 years ago.

Previously named Pirate Cay, after its original inhabitants, the cay was renamed and popularized by COMO Hotels. The 25-minute boat ride from Providenciales escorts guests away from the crowds of the mainland; an appealing factor for families looking to disconnect and reconnect, or lovers looking for an intimate getaway.

The resort utilizes the 1000-acres of private island to create space for guests with their dispersed beach house villas offering private allotments of white sand beachfront, as well as plunge or infinity pools. We caught up with Thibaut Asso, COMO Hotels’ Director of Sales and Marketing for the Americas, to hear more about the most requested room, and the resort’s prominent features and what guests can expect when they check-in to paradise.

What’s the most requested room?

It depends on whether it’s a family, individual or couple booking a room, but generally our most requested accommodation is the One Bedroom Beach Villa, which are most popular with couples for the ultimate romantic experience.

What makes it so special?

Our One and Two Bedroom Beach Villas feature over 1,087-square-feet of living space with a separate living room and bedroom both opening up to the plunge pool deck and immaculate white powder sand beach with the turquoise ocean in the background. Guests are surrounded by lush vegetation for maximum privacy too.

What is the rate?

The One Bedroom Beach Villas start at $2,100 per night, but vary depending on season.

What room is your personal favorite?

It’s quite difficult to choose just one favorite because every room has a unique vibe, but if I had to pick only one, it would have to be the Tamarind Guest Villa. This is a privately owned villa, available for rental, located on the southern point of the island. You are surrounded by lush vegetation and truly feel like you are the only one on the beach.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

We opened COMO Parrot Cay over 20 years ago so we’ve built some incredible memories and fun stories to tell over the years. The location itself is interesting because our private island is where the famous pirate Anne Bonny made her hideaway. She chose the highest point on the island where she had an amazing 180-panoramic view overlooking the ocean. This spot is where one of our villas, Pirate House is now located. The island was known at the time as Pirate Cay, but years later the island was renamed Parrot Cay.

The other hidden gem to point out to guests is to look up at the sky at night. The star-sighting is exceptional. I recommend to guests that they download the app ‘Skyview’ which shows them what they’re seeing. Guests might also get lucky with another type of star-sighting at COMO Parrot Cay – there’s always someone to see here…but you didn’t hear it from me.

Lastly, I love to share the story of our resident dog, Max. He is always ready to play with guests, jump in the ocean or walk along the beach. Guests can enjoy spending time with him and can even take him for walks around the resort.