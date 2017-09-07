The Broadmoor Hotel – a 99-year-old Colorado Springs institution and the longest-running Forbes Five Star property ever – sets the glamping bar high – really high. Eight miles from the main campus, and up a 3,000-foot incline, sits a luxury outpost built by the Broadmoor in 2014 called Cloud Camp –11 cabins and a main lodge perched atop Cheyenne Mountain and accessible via an unpaved road (preferably in one of the Broadmoor’s complimentary Cadillac Escalades). As if the camp’s 10,000-foot elevation weren’t secluded enough, the property also includes the Fire Tower Suite – a detached cabin slightly higher up the mountainside (145 steps, to be exact). Here, General Manager Lisa Thomassie guides us through this unforgettable aerie.

What’s the most requested room?

The Fire Tower Suite.

What makes it so special?

Once you’ve climbed the wooden steps past boulders and large trees, you’ll find the Fire Tower Suite, built on the stone foundation of a historical fire tower. The suite boasts its own private hot tub and incredible views of Pikes Peak and the surrounding Rocky Mountains. It has two levels and only two rooms — a sitting room and a bedroom with bathroom.

Cloud Camp has all-inclusive daytime and evening camp activities such as hiking, archery, board games, campfires, and afternoon cooking clubs, where guests join chef in the kitchen as he prepares various sauces and dishes for the evening’s dinner. Meals are served family-style in the lodge’s main dining room, which is adorned with Native American artwork and authentic Western pieces from the resort’s collection (the resort’s owner has the largest Western art collection in the world).

What is the rate?

The Fire Tower Suite starts at $1,300 per night, all-inclusive. It is typically only available April through the end of October due to weather. However, new for this year, you can reserve the entire Cloud Camp property for the holidays (Thanksgiving and Christmas/Hanukkah dates are available) starting at $40,000.

Interesting tidbit?

Cloud Camp has a fascinating history. It’s located on the historic site of the Cheyenne Lodge, which was built by Broadmoor resort founder Spencer Penrose during Prohibition so he could have a place to drink and party with his friends.

Celebrity guests?

Elton John, Kevin Bacon, numerous heads of state and politicians, high-profile CEOs, athletes, and other artists.

One more fun fact?

Our mules, which you can ride to or from Cloud Camp, come from the Grand Canyon. They are largely “retired” and are the sweetest and most docile animals. They make for a very memorable arrival to the property.