Room Request! Bobby Hotel

The 144-room Bobby Hotel, housed in a nine-story building, is a welcomed refuge from the hustle and bustle of Nashville. Designed by New York City firm David Mexico Design Group, the industrial chic décor features a mix of accessories gathered from across the globe. The lobby’s chandelier, constructed solely of car parts, marble columns, reclaimed artisan wood planks, copper, brass and industrial metal, will be sure to attract your gaze upon entering the hotel.

The four dining options on-site ensure you don’t have to leave the property for a meal. Two of our favorite spots include the French-inspired café with indoor/outdoor seating and Tavern at Bobby, serving locally-sourced ingredients and a rooftop lounge featuring stunning views and a 1956 retrofit scenic cruiser bus to enjoy craft spirits.

Below, Avi Niego, Bobby Hotel’s general manager, tells us about the property and what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The two-bedroom suite, number 912.

What makes it so special?

The suite not only features 1,800 square feet of space, but a 235-square-foot balcony overlooking Printers Alley, Nissan Stadium, the Cumberland River and historic buildings of 3rd Avenue. You’ve got a view-from-the-top of everything you want. It touches on everything that makes Nashville, Nashville. It’s also full of books and other artifacts that Bobby has collected from roaming the globe.

What is the nightly rate for this suite?

Beginning at $1,999.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

There is always something to be discovered at Bobby. There are nooks and crannies on the property to find, with spaces for introverts and extroverts alike We’ve also got a handful of rooms we refer to as “secret balcony” rooms; they are not advertised that way when booking so some lucky travelers are pleasantly surprised from the minute they walk in the room.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

It’s hard to pick a favorite as all the rooms are slightly different. One of the interesting perks of renovating an older building is that all the rooms are equally unique. With average room sizes significantly larger than most downtown hotels, there’s genuinely something for everyone. Whether you’re traveling alone or with friends, there’s a layout that will fit your style and needs.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

The casual, inviting nature of Bobby Hotel allows the crew to connect with guests in incredibly personal ways. As a boutique property, we are able to curate more intimate, custom experiences for guests. It is not uncommon for travelers to quickly be on a first-name basis with the crew during their stay. It’s nice to get to know who is staying with you, and be able to celebrate their stories and learn what’s bringing them to town.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The graffiti in Bobby’s Garage Bar is totally different than what you see through the rest of the hotel. Having the walls adorned with names and notes from Bobby’s friends brings the soul to life.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Bobby Hotel is situated on one of the most notorious streets of old Nashville history. Bootleggers, gamblers, and musicians found refuge here and that spirit is still around. Wandering up Printers Alley after a few too many old-fashioned’s on Broadway late on a Saturday night, you’ll be transported to the days of speakeasies, dance halls and the original Nashville dive bars.