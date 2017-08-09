Robert Gaskill’s Key to Los Angeles

The founder of Motev—a much buzzed-about, Tesla-only chauffeur service backed by actor Morgan Freeman—knows his way around the City of Angels better than most. Here, he gives us his backroads intel.

Cup of Joe: I consider myself a coffee nut and Intelligentsia, in Venice, is by far my favorite spot; I’ll buy freshly roasted beans in bulk for home, and a latte for the road.

Field Trip: The Getty Center offers one of the best views in L.A. Take the tram up and wander around for hours.

Date Night: When I want to make an impression on someone, I start at Playa Provisions, in Playa Del Rey. It has one of the freshest and tastiest menus in town.

Don’t Miss: Aquarium of the Pacific, in Long Beach, is a favorite place to spend an afternoon seeing the animals and shows.

Hidden Gem: I’ve always loved photography, so Century City’s Annenberg Space for Photography is a special place. Every few weeks it hosts fascinating new exhibits, like Generation Wealth, Puro Cuba, Refugee and New Americans.