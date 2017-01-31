There’s something to be said for celebrating Valentine’s Day with a simple date night—dinner for two by candlelight, with a single red rose on the table—but not so much for the inevitable presence of other diners. For a truly special experience, an intimate setting is key, and while plenty of restaurants offer a quiet ambiance and cozy booths, it’s rare to find a spot where you can truly be alone. The four dining concepts below are among the most private options on earth.

Mesa1: If you’re in Mexico staying at the W Punta de Mita hotel, you’re already doing Valentine’s Day right. Nestled in the lush jungle and overlooking the Pacific Ocean, it’s romantic without even trying to be. There are six restaurants on the property, but for a special date night, Mesa1 is a must. Comprised of a single table in the middle of an expansive pool which reflects the surrounding palm tree covered hills, you’ll dine on a seven course tasting menu in the privacy of a sky full of stars while waves crash in the background.

Solo Per Due: When in Rome, head north to the village of Vacone for the most romantic dinner of your life. “Just for Two” is a tiny restaurant with only one table built on the remains of an ancient Roman villa where you’ll enjoy an authentic, seasonal Italian meal and will call for your waiter with a silver bell. Before you go, be sure to leave a note in the restaurant’s “libro dei pensieri,” or book of thoughts, where couples from all over the world write down their love stories.

Moët Hennessy’s Ultimate Champagne Dinner: Champagne is a Valentine’s Day staple, so why not plan your whole evening around the stuff? For a romantic evening featuring lots of fine bubbly, Moët Hennessy will work with you to plan a totally bespoke gourmet menu to be paired with five fine champagnes from Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart, Dom Pérignon and Krug. The entire experience is customized, so you can raise your glass in the comfort of your own home—or anywhere else you choose.

Empire Steakhouse: Decked out in crystal chandeliers and velvet booths, the large dining room at this midtown steakhouse is elegant, but not intimate. To enjoy the indulgent Valentine’s Day menu (oysters, lobster tail, filet mignon and beyond) in a more private setting, reserve the wine room. Typically used for events of up to 20 people, the space can be set as a dining room just for two.